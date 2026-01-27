Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

UK offshore wind gains scale, backing long-term investment

Tekmar Group plc

The UK’s seventh Contracts for Difference (CfD) auction has secured 8.4GW of new offshore wind capacity, confirming strong momentum behind the sector and offering a clear forward view for investors. This expansion is expected to power around 12 million homes and unlock £22 billion in private capital, while supporting 7,000 skilled jobs across the country.

Offshore wind continues to undercut fossil fuel alternatives. Prices awarded in this round are about 40% lower than the cost of new gas generation, strengthening the position of renewables in the UK’s energy system.

Tekmar Group, which provides subsea protection systems and engineering services, views the auction as a signal to invest further in UK capability. According to the company, the visibility created by Allocation Round 7 allows businesses to commit to expansion and innovation with greater confidence. With a pipeline of large-scale projects now confirmed, the focus shifts to delivery, where execution risk and supply chain readiness will shape returns.

Tekmar Group plc (LON:TGP) vision is to be the leading provider of technology and services to the global offshore energy markets. The Group’s three primary operating companies are RYDER, Tekmar Energy and Pipeshield International.

Share on:
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

Latest Company News

Tekmar Group plc

UK offshore wind gains scale, backing long-term investment

UK auction secures record offshore wind capacity, setting up long-term investment across supply chain.
Tekmar Group plc

Offshore wind auction adds visibility for Tekmar’s growth pipeline

UK offshore wind auction supports visibility and scale in Tekmar’s target market.
Tekmar Group plc

Tekmar secures strategic offshore wind contract, reinforcing market position

Tekmar wins €8m offshore wind contract, boosting visibility on 2026–27 revenue.
Tekmar Group plc

Tekmar steps into high-value port infrastructure

Tekmar’s new Middle East contract signals a strategic push into marine infrastructure with long-term investor relevance.
Tekmar Group plc

Tekmar lands long-term cable deal in UK offshore wind

Tekmar has secured a £7m contract to supply cable protection systems for a UK offshore wind project, with delivery expected from 2027.
Tekmar Group

Tekmar Group secures $1.5m Middle East port infrastructure contract

Tekmar Group has been awarded a US$1.5 million contract by an existing EPC customer to supply engineered scour protection solutions for a major port development in the Middle East, with delivery scheduled for Q3 2026.

Latest interviews

View all interviews 

Company Presentations

View all Company Presentations

BrokersTalk

View all Broker Talk

FTSE 100 News

Search

Search

Green News

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

View all Question and Answers

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

Don't Miss Our News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Find us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Follow us on Social Media:

Home X-twitter Linkedin Facebook Spotify Apple