UK offshore wind gains scale, backing long-term investment

The UK’s seventh Contracts for Difference (CfD) auction has secured 8.4GW of new offshore wind capacity, confirming strong momentum behind the sector and offering a clear forward view for investors. This expansion is expected to power around 12 million homes and unlock £22 billion in private capital, while supporting 7,000 skilled jobs across the country.

Offshore wind continues to undercut fossil fuel alternatives. Prices awarded in this round are about 40% lower than the cost of new gas generation, strengthening the position of renewables in the UK’s energy system.

Tekmar Group, which provides subsea protection systems and engineering services, views the auction as a signal to invest further in UK capability. According to the company, the visibility created by Allocation Round 7 allows businesses to commit to expansion and innovation with greater confidence. With a pipeline of large-scale projects now confirmed, the focus shifts to delivery, where execution risk and supply chain readiness will shape returns.

