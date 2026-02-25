Follow us on:

Tekmar adds €4.7 million offshore wind contract

Tekmar Group plc

Subsea engineering specialist Tekmar Group has secured a contract valued at approximately €4.7 million from a long-standing customer for the supply of its cable protection systems for a European offshore wind development. The award reinforces the company’s position within the offshore wind supply chain and provides additional revenue visibility across the medium term, with delivery scheduled for 2027.

The contract covers the provision of Tekmar’s tenth-generation cable protection systems and associated ancillaries. These systems are designed to protect subsea power cables at critical transition points, reducing the risk of damage during installation and throughout the operational life of a wind farm. For offshore developers and asset owners, cable integrity remains a key operational consideration, as failures can result in significant repair costs and downtime.

Revenue from the contract is expected to be recognised across the current financial year and the following financial year, aligning with the phased manufacturing and delivery profile.

Tekmar Group plc (LON:TGP) vision is to be the leading provider of technology and services to the global offshore energy markets. The Group’s three primary operating companies are RYDER, Tekmar Energy and Pipeshield International.

Tekmar adds €4.7 million offshore wind contract

