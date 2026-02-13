Follow us on:

Tekmar wins £4m European offshore wind CPS award

Tekmar Group

Tekmar Group plc (LON:TGP), a leading provider of asset protection technology and offshore energy services, has announced that it has secured a contract valued in excess of £4 million for the supply of its 10th Generation Cable Protection Systems (CPS) and associated ancillaries to a large European offshore windfarm.

The contract has been awarded by an established customer. Tekmar will deploy its in-house engineering expertise and holistic design capabilities to deliver an optimised technical solution for the project. Delivery is scheduled during FY27, with revenue recognition expected across both FY26 and FY27.

This award reinforces Tekmar’s leading position within the offshore wind industry, with over 12,000 systems protecting more than two thirds of the world’s installed offshore wind capacity.

Phil Lanigan, CFO of Tekmar Group plc, commented:

“This contract reflects continued delivery against Project Aurora, adding further depth to our record order book and enhancing visibility into FY27. Since 1st July 2025, Tekmar has secured £43m of order intake, including in excess of £15 million scheduled for execution beyond 30 September 2026. This represents a step change in orderbook strength and early visibility from historical levels.”

Richard Turner, CEO of Tekmar Group plc, commented:

“We are delighted to support our customer on this project, which represents another landmark European offshore wind development utilising Tekmar’s differentiated CPS technology.

We are encouraged by recent newsflow which evidences the long-term growth opportunity in this maturing market. The increased European intergovernmental collaboration announced with the Hamburg Declaration supports the acceleration of offshore wind deployment with interconnected cross-border assets increasing energy security and certainty of supply.

This announcement comes after the UK delivered a record-breaking offshore wind auction in January 2026, securing 8.4 GW of additional offshore wind capacity. These key industry milestones enhance our market visibility and align directly with our Project Aurora growth strategy.”

