Tekmar lands long-term cable deal in UK offshore wind

Tekmar Group has secured a contract worth over £7 million to supply its latest-generation cable protection systems for a planned offshore wind farm in the UK. The agreement, awarded by an existing client, marks a strategic win for the subsea engineering firm as it continues to build long-duration visibility within the growing offshore renewables sector. Delivery is expected to begin in 2027, subject to a final investment decision due in early 2026.

The contract covers the supply of Tekmar’s 10th Generation Cable Protection System, a product designed to safeguard subsea power cables from damage during installation and long-term operation. With offshore wind projects moving into deeper and more challenging marine environments, reliable protection of inter-array and export cables has become a priority for developers looking to secure project performance and reduce maintenance risk. Tekmar’s technology is engineered to meet those requirements, offering structural resilience and extended design life under seabed conditions.

This latest award extends Tekmar’s track record with a repeat customer and highlights its position as a specialist provider in a critical part of the offshore wind supply chain.

