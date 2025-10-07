Tekmar moves deeper into marine infrastructure opportunity

Tekmar Group has secured a contract valued at around £1.5 million with an existing client to provide engineered scour protection and installation equipment for a significant port and harbour development.

As the global shift toward coastal resilience and port expansion accelerates, the demand for highly specialised marine engineering is strengthening. Tekmar’s established expertise in asset protection, developed through decades in offshore wind and subsea operations, now offers a clear advantage in civil marine environments.

This contract is scheduled for completion by the end of 2025, positioning Tekmar well for continued activity within a segment that aligns naturally with its core competencies. The group’s pipeline now includes a broader mix of energy and civil marine work, giving it a more balanced exposure to infrastructure renewal and coastal protection projects.

