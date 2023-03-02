Taylor Wimpey deliver a strong operating profit margin in FY results

Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW) has announced its full year results for the year ended 31 December 2022.

Delivering strong results and well positioned to manage a range of market conditions

Jennie Daly, Taylor Wimpey Chief Executive, commented: “We have delivered a strong financial and operational performance in 2022 with full year operating profit in line with expectations. We are particularly pleased to have delivered a strong operating profit margin as a result of tight operational controls and price discipline.” “In a year marked by two distinct halves, we acted quickly and decisively to address rapidly changing market conditions in the second half of the year and continued to focus on operational excellence and efficiency. While the weaker economic backdrop continues to impact the near-term outlook, customer interest in our homes remains good and, whilst it is still early in the year, trading has shown some signs of improvement compared to Q4 2022.” “Looking forward, we have a strong proposition that is clearly recognised and valued by our customers, supported by our sharp operational focus and highly experienced teams. We have a high-quality, well located landbank and a strong financial position which underpins our Ordinary Dividend Policy of paying out 7.5% of net assets, or at least £250 million, annually throughout the cycle.”

Group financial highlights:

2022 2021 Change Revenue £m 4,419.9 4,284.9 3.2% Operating profit* £m 923.4 828.6 11.4% Operating profit margin*† % 20.9% 19.3% 1.6ppt Profit before tax £m 827.9 679.6 21.8% Profit before tax and exceptional items £m 907.9 804.6 12.8% Profit for the year £m 643.6 555.5 15.9% Basic earnings per share pence 18.1 15.3 18.3% Adjusted basic earnings per share pence†† 19.8 18.0 10.0% Ordinary dividend per share pence1 9.40 8.58 9.6% Tangible net assets value per share pence† 126.5 118.1 7.1% Net cash ‡ £m 863.8 837.0 3.2%

1. 2022 Final ordinary dividend of 4.78 pence per share, subject to shareholder approval and 2022 Interim dividend of 4.62 pence per share.

N.B. Definitions can be found at the end of the Group financial review

Operational Highlights:

· Group completions (including JVs) of 14,154 (2021: 14,302)

· Net sales rate for the year of 0.68 homes per outlet per week (2021: 0.91)

· UK average selling prices on private completions up 6% to £352k (2021: £332k) with the overall average selling price up 4% to £313k (2021: £300k)

· Proactive and early response to changing market conditions from H2 2022: reduced land spend, tightened control of work in progress (WIP) and cost action announced in January 2023 expected to generate annualised savings of c.£20 million with a c.£8 million one-off cost to implement

· Delivered planned increase in outlets to total of 259 (31 December 2021: 228), providing flexibility and choice in the year ahead

· Establishing a new timber frame facility in Peterborough in 2023 to drive efficiencies and security of supply

Responsible business and leader in Sustainability:

· Developed our Net Zero Transition Plan and announced our target to reach net zero carbon emissions across our value chain by 2045, ahead of regulation

·Recognition of ESG progress: Dow Jones Sustainability Index and Sustainability Yearbook inclusion, rated A- by CDP Climate Change, highest scoring housebuilder in the Responsibility100 Index

· We are in final discussions with the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities (DLUHC) in relation to the long form agreement with a view to signing, and continue to progress our remediation schedule

· Rated five-star for customer service in the Home Builders Federation (HBF) survey

· Contributed £455 million to local communities in which we build across the UK via planning obligations (2021: £418 million)

· Launching our Future Homes Standard trials in first half of 2023

Current trading and Outlook

Whilst still early in the year at the start of the Spring selling season, current trading shows some signs of improvement from the fourth quarter of 2022. The year-to-date net private sales rate (w/e 26 February 2023) is 0.62 per outlet per week (2022 equivalent period: 1.02) with the four week average running at 0.66 per outlet per week. This improved sales rate follows recent reductions in mortgage rates, early signs of stabilised customer confidence, usual seasonal trading patterns and the benefit of our focused promotional activity. The cancellations rate was 17% (2022 equivalent period: 14%). The level of down valuations remains low.

While it is encouraging to see an uptick in sales and ongoing robust customer interest in our homes, as previously announced, our reservation rate is significantly lower than in recent years as affordability concerns weigh, particularly for first time buyers, and we have reflected this in our build programmes for the year.

As at 26 February, our total order book excluding joint ventures was £2,154 million (2022 equivalent period: £2,899 million), comprising 8,078 homes (2022 equivalent period: 10,934 homes). Accordingly, assuming prevailing market conditions continue and given a challenging planning backdrop, we currently expect 2023 completions to be in the range of 9,000 to 10,500, broadly equivalent to a net sales rate assumption of 0.5 to 0.7, with completions more weighted to the second half, reflecting the lower sales rate since Q3 2022.

Based on the quality of our order book we expect average pricing for private completions in the first half of 2023 to be at a similar level to the £367k achieved on completions in H2 2022. We remain focused on building a strong order book to optimise value as we look ahead.

Looking forward, our business is well positioned with a clear strategy focused on operational excellence, delivering value from our high-quality landbank and strong financial position. While we remain highly selective in our land acquisition and focused on continued tight cost and work in progress management, we remain agile and ready to respond quickly to changing market conditions.

-Ends-

A presentation to analysts will be hosted by Chief Executive Jennie Daly and Group Finance Director Chris Carney, at 9am on Thursday 2 March 2023. This presentation will be webcast live on our website: www.taylorwimpey.co.uk/corporate

An on-demand version of the webcast will be available on our website in the afternoon of 2 March 2023.

Overview: Built on resilience

Taylor Wimpey is a strong and resilient company. We have a high-quality landbank with a significant strategic land pipeline, a strong balance sheet and experienced and dedicated employees. Given the cyclical nature of our industry, central to our strategy is our ability to navigate changing economic conditions and we are committed to creating value for all our stakeholders throughout the cycle.

During 2022 we maintained strong operational focus and delivered an excellent financial performance in line with expectations with Group operating profit of £923.4 million, a record for Taylor Wimpey (2021: £828.6 million), and an operating profit margin up 160bps to 20.9% (2021: 19.3%).

2022 was a year of two distinct halves. In the first half of the year, trading conditions continued to be resilient despite inflationary pressures in the wider economy and rises in the Bank of England base rate. Following the mini budget of 23 September there was a sharp and significant increase in mortgage rates and this, materially reduced customer confidence and affordability, which inevitably impacted new home sales across the sector.

Despite these challenges we delivered 2022 full year results in line with expectations. Total Group completions (incl. JVs) were 14,154 (2021: 14,302). UK home completions (incl. JVs) were 13,773 (2021: 14,087), which included 2,920 affordable homes (2021: 2,501) equating to 21% of total completions (2021: 18%). UK average selling prices on private completions increased by 6% to £352k (2021: £332k) with the overall average selling price increasing by 4% to £313k (2021: £300k). Pricing discipline was a core focus for the Group throughout the year, especially given the inflationary backdrop and continuing planning constraints, and we saw continued pricing strength in the second half with average selling prices on private completions in the UK at £367k. Overall, year on year house price inflation of 8% for 2022, more than offset the 8% build cost inflation experienced in our operations. Profit for the year was £643.6 million (2021: £555.5 million).

Our forward order book as at 31 December 2022 was valued at £1,941 million (31 December 2021: £2,550 million), excluding joint ventures, which represents 7,499 homes (31 December 2021: 10,009 homes).

Given our strong financial position and a high-quality and well-located landbank, the Group has been able to be highly selective in landbuying in the last six months. We continue to be highly cash generative with year end net cash of £863.8 million (2021: £837.0 million), after returning £473.8 million to investors by way of dividend and share buybacks. This strong performance, ahead of expectations, reflected the proactive actions taken amidst changing market conditions.

Operational focus

As outlined at our investor and analyst update in May 2022, we have intensified our focus on driving operational excellence throughout the business. As the economic backdrop evolved, this focus positioned us well to increase the pace of implementation, remain agile and adapt amidst changing market conditions and mitigate risk through the levers available to us. We further tightened all areas of operations with a particular focus on work in progress control and restricting discretionary spend and recruitment as well as significantly reduced landbuying.

As announced in our January 2023 trading update, we entered into consultation on a series of business changes to optimise our performance and in response to market conditions, targeting annualised savings of around £20 million, with an anticipated cost to achieve these of c.£8 million.

The consultation processes across the regional businesses have now either closed or are anticipated to conclude in the near future. This process has unfortunately resulted in some redundancies and where this has been the outcome, we have put additional support in place for the individuals concerned and the wider teams.

This has also resulted in changes to our business structure, with the closure of our Oxfordshire business and the transfer of land and outlets to neighbouring businesses. The proposed changes will not affect our existing market coverage or ability to deliver volumes from our landbank, nor our ability to deliver high-quality product and service to our customers.

Given the difficult planning backdrop, we are pleased to have delivered our planned increase in outlet numbers following the accelerated landbuying of prior years, which gives us flexibility and choices that will be of significant value. We have aligned our build schedules to reflect the lower anticipated sales rates in the near term. Our teams are aligned and engaged in adapting to the changing market and we have trained our Sales Executives to operate in a tougher selling environment.

In the year, 52% of our completions were sourced from the strategic pipeline (2021: 50%). Despite continuing delays in plan-making across the country, our high-quality strategic land pipeline remains a key strength both as an important input to the short term landbank and in providing an enhanced supply of land with greater control over the planning permissions we receive. However, we expect the pace of strategic land conversions to be impacted by the current planning backdrop.

We anticipate that the planning environment will remain difficult for the foreseeable future with a shortage of resources and delays in both the strategic and development management areas of the planning system. Proposed changes to the National Planning Policy Framework announced by the Government in December 2022 are likely to lead to a reduced land supply and less homebuilding in future years. Our strong landbank and pipeline of sites already in planning is a key competitive advantage in this challenging planning environment.

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) this week confirmed that it is to launch an independent market study of housebuilding. We look forward to engaging constructively with the CMA as the study progresses.

Priorities for 2023

We will continue to develop and evolve our customer offering to ensure an appropriate balance between sales rate and price in all our markets, whilst also working to further improve our customer service.

Given prevailing build cost inflation of 9-10%, we will continue to ensure tight cost management and WIP control, aligning build to sales rates on a site-by-site basis.

Our focus on building a strong order book will allow us to optimise price going into 2024, and as a result, not all reservations taken between now and the end of September will be for completion in 2023.

Having announced our net zero target backed by a detailed transition plan, we will further step up our efforts and focus on its implementation and communication across our business.

Commitment to sustainability

Cladding fire safety

It is our long held view that leaseholders should not have to pay for the cost of remediation and our priority has always been to ensure that customers in Taylor Wimpey buildings have a solution to cladding remediation. We took early and proactive actions, first committing funds to remediation of ACM cladding in 2017. Having already committed £165 million to remediation work, we voluntarily signed the Government’s Building Safety Pledge for Developers in April 2022, and made an additional £80 million provision, bringing our total financial commitment to £245 million.

We are in final discussions with Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities (DLUHC) with a view to signing the Long Form Agreement which makes the principles of the Building Safety Pledge legally binding. Throughout recent industry negotiations with Government regarding the contract, we have continued to remediate affected buildings as planned and we will continue to progress our remediation schedule in line with the terms of the final contract.

A total of 207 buildings are within the scope of our existing provision, around a quarter of which require only the replacement of wooden balcony beams, which are relatively inexpensive to replace. The £245 million we have provided remains our best estimate of the cost of our commitments to bring these buildings into compliance with current fire safety standards.

We have a dedicated team in place to manage our remediation programme and while we are progressing this as quickly as possible our programme will take several years to complete given the availability of qualified advisors and contractors.

Environment and net zero by 2045

We developed our target to reach net zero carbon emissions in our operations by 2035 and across our value chain by 2045, which will be five years ahead of regulation. We have submitted our targets to the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) for independent validation.

We have been included in the Dow Jones Sustainability Index and Sustainability Yearbook, rated A- by CDP Climate Change and are the highest scoring housebuilder in the Responsibility100 Index that assesses FTSE 100 companies on their commitment to key social, environmental, and ethical objectives.

Timber frame

We plan to expand our timber frame activities with a new facility in Peterborough that will help fulfil our goals to increase timber frame usage on our sites and improve visibility and security of supply, offering both operational and environmental benefits.

Strategy

Our strategy, as set out in our investor and analyst update in May 2022, is built on the following four strategic cornerstones, ensuring an agile response to market conditions and investment in the long term sustainability of the business:

1. Optimising value from our high-quality owned and controlled landbank and strategic land pipeline.

2. Driving operational excellence through our business to improve efficiency, protect value and ensure Taylor Wimpey is fit for the future.

3. Embedding sustainability across the Group for the benefit of all our stakeholders.

4. Delivering reliable investor returns with a clear and disciplined framework balancing investment for future value creation with returning value to shareholders.

We operate the business with the cycle in mind and benefit from always prioritising a strong balance sheet. We have and will remain agile in our approach to land spend and will continue to adjust build plans to meet anticipated demand to ensure we remain well prepared for a changing market. The UK has a recognised imbalance in the supply and demand of new housing and, notwithstanding shorter term conditions, we continue to see strong structural medium to long term demand for our homes.

Capital allocation framework

Our priority is to maintain a strong balance sheet with low adjusted gearing. We use cash generated by the business to fund our investment in land and work in progress to support and drive future growth. Our aim is to provide an attractive and reliable income stream to our shareholders, throughout the cycle including during a normal downturn, via an ordinary cash dividend.

Our Ordinary Dividend Policy is to pay out 7.5% of net assets or at least £250 million annually throughout the cycle. This policy has been stress tested to withstand conditions beyond what we would consider a normal downturn, including up to a 20% fall in house prices and 30% decline in volumes.

In line with our policy, we have today announced a final Ordinary Dividend payment of 4.78p per share, which is subject to shareholder approval at the Annual General Meeting. With the 2022 Interim Dividend payment of 4.62 pence per share, the total Ordinary Dividend for the year is 9.40p per share or approximately £332 million.

Our policy remains to return to shareholders surplus cash generated by the business and which is in excess of that needed by the Group to fund land investment, working capital, taxation and other cash requirements, and after the ordinary dividend.

Given the current levels of market uncertainty the Board is not proposing any return of excess capital at this time but will continue to review this position throughout the year.

Board changes

At the AGM in April 2022, Pete Redfern stepped down from the Board following almost 15 successful years as Chief Executive. Jennie Daly, formerly Group Operations Director, was appointed to the role of CEO following the AGM. She has almost 30 years of experience in the housebuilding and land and planning industries, with excellent relationships across all stakeholders. Jennie joined Taylor Wimpey in 2014 from Redrow Plc where she was Managing Director of its Harrow Estates business.

As previously announced, Irene Dorner will step down from the role of Chairman following the 2023 AGM in April. Irene will stay on the Board as a Non Executive Director following the conclusion of the AGM. Robert Noel will succeed Irene as Chair, following the AGM. Rob joined the Board as an Independent Non Executive Director in October 2019 and subsequently became the Senior Independent Director in April 2020 and for the last year has been the Board’s Employee Champion, responsible for championing the employee voice in the boardroom and strengthening the link between the Board and employees. His appointment follows a thorough search process which considered both internal and external candidates. He has over 30 years’ experience in the property sector, including eight years as the CEO of Land Securities Group PLC. Rob is also Chair of Hammerson plc. His vast experience provides excellent commercial experience and continuity of leadership as we face a changing market environment.

With effect from 1 June 2022 Mark Castle and Clodagh Moriarty were appointed as Independent Non Executive Directors. Mark has significant operational experience in all aspects of the construction sector and Clodagh has 20 years of varied customer-focused experience across retail, strategy, digital transformation and e-commerce.

Operational review

Our operational review focuses on the UK (unless stated otherwise) as the majority of metrics are not comparable in our Spanish business. There is a short summary of the Spanish business in the Group financial review. The financial review is presented at Group level, which includes Spain, unless otherwise indicated.

Joint ventures are excluded from the operational review and are separated out in the Group financial review, unless stated otherwise.

Our Key Performance Indicators (KPIs)

Our key performance indicators align to our strategic cornerstones.

UK 2022 2021 Change Land Land cost as % of ASP on approvals 19.0% 16.1% 2.9 ppt Landbank years c.6.0 c.6.1 (1.6)% % of completions from strategically sourced land 52% 50% 2.0 ppt Operational excellence Construction Quality Review (average score / 6) 4.81 4.67 3.0% Average reportable items per inspection 0.32 0.26 0.06 Health and Safety Injury Incidence Rate (per 100,000 employees and contractors) rolling 12 months†*** 166 214 (22.4)% Employee engagement (annual survey) 93% 91% 2.0 ppt Sustainability Customer satisfaction 8-week score’Would you recommend?’ 90% 92% (2.0) ppt Customer satisfaction 9-month score’Would you recommend?’ 78% 79% (1.0) ppt Reduction in operational carbon emissions intensity (measured at end of year) 15% 13% 2.0 ppt

N.B. The 8-week ‘would you recommend’ score for 2022 relates to customers who legally completed between October 2021 and September 2022, with the comparator relating to the same period 12 months prior. The 9-month ‘would you recommend’ score for 2022 relates to customers who legally completed between October 2020 and September 2021, with the comparator relating to the same period 12 months prior.

2022 sales, completions and pricing

Total Group completions (including joint ventures) were 14,154 (2021: 14,302). UK home completions (including joint ventures) were 13,773 (2021: 14,087), which included 2,920 affordable homes (2021: 2,501) equating to 21% of total completions (2021: 18%). Our net private reservation rate for 2022 was 0.68 homes per outlet per week (2021: 0.91). The cancellation rate for the full year was 18% (2021: 14%).

UK average selling prices on private completions increased by 6% to £352k (2021: £332k) with the overall average selling price increasing by 4% to £313k (2021: £300k).

We estimate that market-led house price growth for our regional mix was c.8% for completions in the 12 months to 31 December 2022 (2021: c.4%).

During 2022, approximately 12% of total sales used the Help to Buy scheme (2021: 19%) at an average price of £319k (2021: £283k).

Help to buy closed for applications in England in the period, however in Wales the scheme will be extended up to March 2025, with a new price cap of £300k from April 2023.

We ended the year with an order book valued at £1,941 million (31 December 2021: £2,550 million), excluding joint ventures, which represents 7,499 homes (31 December 2021: 10,009 homes). In the UK, we traded from an average of 232 outlets in 2022 (2021: 225). As guided, we increased our total number of outlets to end the year with 259 (31 December 2021: 228).

Underlying build cost inflation in 2022 was c.8% (2021: c.4%). At the start of 2023 prevailing build cost inflation is running at around 9-10%.

Land

Land is the key driver of value for any housebuilder, and we are confident we have a high-quality landbank. We measure this by length, weight, shape, efficiency and quality. Our strategic pipeline is a competitive advantage in its own right, giving increased optionality and opportunities to protect value. This enabled us to reduce our spend as the land market became more competitive and demand weakened.

The optionality and flexibility provided by our strategic land portfolio will remain a key differentiator.

Our focus is on progressing planning in our short term landbank to open new outlets and securing delivery from our strategic land pipeline, transferring assets to the operational business.

Land prices have not yet moved to reflect current market conditions. We benefit from a high-quality land position of c.83k plots as at 31 December 2022 (31 December 2021: c.85k) located in quality and resilient locations and a strategic pipeline of c.144k potential plots (31 December 2021: c.145k). Therefore, we can continue to be highly selective in our landbuying.

As a result of our highly selective landbuying in the second half of the year, 2022 approvals were c.7k plots, in line with the half year 2022 position as we reduced our land commitments in light of market conditions.

A total of 50% of our short term landbank has been strategically sourced (2021: 49%). During 2022 we acquired 7,716 plots (2021: 14,450). As at 31 December 2022, we were building on or are due to start in the first quarter of 2023 on 98% of sites with implementable planning.

The average cost of land as a proportion of average selling price within the short term owned landbank remains low at 14.0% (2021: 14.6%). The average selling price in the short term owned landbank in 2022 increased by 7% to £322k (2021: £302k).

During 2022, we added a net c.3k new potential plots to the strategic pipeline (2021: c.14k) and we converted a further c.4k plots from the strategic pipeline to the short term landbank (2021: c.8k plots).

Central and local government

The planning environment continues to be challenging with delays and resource pressures impacting housing land supply. Proposed amendments to the National Planning Policy Framework announced by the Government in December 2022 include positive measures to support improved quality of design and placemaking.

However, other changes including amendments to the approach to housing numbers locally, a relaxation of the soundness test for plan-making and the removal of the need for planning authorities to maintain a five-year supply of deliverable housing sites could result in further delays and a shortfall in the supply of sites.

In addition, the transitional arrangements proposed are likely to result in a meaningful hiatus in plan-making which is likely to further constrain the availability of land for housing. We welcome proposed amendments to the Levelling Up and Regeneration Bill to help address Nutrient Neutrality constraints that affect more than 74 local authorities in England.

We are engaging with industry, water authorities and central and local government on the issue of Nutrient Neutrality. We have established our internal Nutrient Working Group to help our regional businesses develop effective responses to this issue.

With the introduction of Biodiversity Net Gain requirements in England later this year, we have published guidance and run training sessions for our regional businesses and land teams to support them to manage the risks, costs and opportunities associated with net gain. An internal working group with representatives from strategic land, planning, sustainability and technical functions is helping to guide our approach and we are collaborating with others in the sector through the Future Homes Hub.

Customers

Our customer proposition is closely tied to our purpose to build great homes and create thriving communities. In a more challenging market, understanding our customer is more important than ever.

We track customer satisfaction using the Home Builders Federation (HBF) 8-week and 9-month survey results.

In 2022, 90% of customers in the 8-week survey would recommend us to a friend (2021: 92%). This means we met our target to maintain a five-star rating. We recognise that our score was slightly lower than last year, and customer service will continue to be an area of focus for our teams.

We believe that a wider range of customer care and quality measures are necessary to ensure we are delivering for our customers. Our 9-month satisfaction scores give us insight into how customers feel about the homes and places we build over the longer term. Our score for 2022 was 78% (2021: 79%).

We encourage customers to leave reviews on Trustpilot. At the end of 2022, with 7,669 reviews, we had a 4 out of 5 star rating (end of 2021: 4 out of 5) with a trust score of 3.9 out of 5 (2021: 3.9 out of 5).

We have stepped up our sales training and increased our marketing spend in light of the weaker demand environment. This includes targeted and personalised incentives for our customers such as help with deposit or energy bills and more normal option upgrades.

Our Dynamics customer relationship management system is fully integrated into our business, allowing us more data insights than ever to better support and align to the needs of our customers. The improved data capture is giving us increased insight allowing us to better target our marketing and have more informed conversations with our customers.

A typical Taylor Wimpey customer will visit our website a number of times and is likely to visit the sales centre several times before reserving a property.

We estimate that in 2022, our first time buyers had an average joint income of c.£66k and second time buyers of c.£89k. We also estimate, the average loan to value for first time buyers was c.78% without Help to Buy and the majority of our customers were choosing five-year fixed rate mortgage products in 2022.

New Homes Ombudsman

We signed up to the New Homes Quality Code in November 2022 and aligned our processes to its requirements. These include enabling customers to complete a pre-completion inspection and providing a statement of any incomplete works at move-in as well as details about service charges and likely maintenance costs for their new home.

Build quality

Since the introduction of the measure we have led the volume housebuilders in build quality as measured by the NHBC CQR score, which measures build quality at key build stages. In 2022, we scored an average of 4.81 (2021: 4.67) from a possible score of six, once again the highest score for a volume housebuilder. This compares with an industry benchmark group average score of 4.6.

We aim to improve this further by ensuring our quality assurance processes are embedded at every stage of the build. We invest in training and process improvements to ensure consistently high standards and we prevent quality issues through inspections throughout the build process.

Quality is incentivised from the top of the organisation with a proportion of our Executive Incentive Scheme linked to customer service and build quality, and this is also one of our Principal Risks. We also integrate customer service and quality into our all employee bonus scheme.

Placemaking

Good placemaking ensures our teams plan, design, layout and deliver schemes that become successful and sustainable new communities, where our customers can enjoy a good quality of life.

We have clear placemaking standards based on Building for a Healthy Life and aligned with the National Design Guide and National Model Code. All new schemes are reviewed during design development and then signed off by our Director of Design (a qualified architect and urban designer) before they can proceed to planning application to ensure consistent design quality.

In 2022, we contributed £455 million to local communities in which we build across the UK via planning obligations (2021: £418 million). This funded a range of infrastructure and facilities including affordable housing, green space, community, commercial and leisure facilities, transport infrastructure, heritage buildings and public art. We aim to install infrastructure at an early stage of the build process to enhance our schemes and help the new community become established quickly. We also invest in public and community transport, walkways and cycle paths. In 2022, 67% of our UK completions were within 500 metres of a public transport node and 90% were within 1,000 metres.

Employees

Health and safety

Health and safety is the number one priority at Taylor Wimpey and we will never compromise on this commitment to our people and everyone who works on and visits a Taylor Wimpey site. We embed a safety culture through training, awareness and visible health and safety leadership and we work closely with our subcontractors on this.

Our Annual Injury Incidence Rate (AIIR) for reportable injuries per 100,000 employees and contractors was 166 in 2022 (2021: 214), remaining well below both the HBF Home Builder Average AIIR of 239 and the Health and Safety Executive construction industry average AIIR of 333. However, we will continue to seek to improve this. Around 31% of accidents are slips, trips and falls. Our AIIR for major injuries per 100,000 employees and contractors was 68 in 2022 (2021: 73).

Culture and people

We have a very strong culture at Taylor Wimpey at every level of the business, with the core principle to ‘do the right thing’. We continue to benefit from a talented and engaged workforce, as reflected in our 2022 employee survey with an overall employee engagement score of over 93% (2021: 91%), with a 54% response rate. Our voluntary employee turnover rate was 17.7% (2021: 19.0%).

We are pleased to report that Taylor Wimpey was once again recognised in the NHBC Pride in the Job Awards, achieving a total of 62 Quality Awards (2021: 72), 15 Seal of Excellence Awards (2021: 25) and three Regional Awards in 2022 (2021: three).

Skills

During 2022, we directly employed, on average, 5,140 people across the UK (2021: 5,271) and provided opportunities for on average a further 11.1k operatives (2021: 11.1k) on our sites.

Building the skills of our current and future workforce is essential to address current and potential future skills gaps in our industry and subcontractor base. We are working closely with subcontractors, suppliers, peer companies, industry associations and educational organisations to identify and address skills gaps and upskill our workforce.

During 2022, our Future Skills Group has been exploring the skills profile our business will need over the medium to long term, as well as developing a demographic profile for our key trades to identify any potential gaps in the skills available to meet our strategic objectives.

We offer a range of entry-level roles such as apprenticeships, traineeships and graduate programmes to encourage people into our business, with these positions making up c.9% of our workforce (2021: 9%). We support our regional businesses to develop local links with colleges, universities and schools and encourage a diverse range of candidates to consider careers in housebuilding. We currently directly employ 675 key trades including apprentices (2021: 743).

Equality, diversity and inclusion (ED&I)

Equality, diversity and inclusion (ED&I) continues to be a focus for Taylor Wimpey and we made tangible progress with our Equality, Diversity and Inclusion Strategy in 2022. We recognise we have further to go and in 2023 will be publishing the Company’s first Diversity Report, ahead of regulation.

Our aim is to create a workplace where colleagues feel championed and supported regardless of their background and identity. By truly embracing our colleagues’ diverse perspectives we can deepen our understanding of our customers and stakeholders, enhance innovation and creative thinking and continue to drive the business forward and achieve success.

We have established support structures such as our system of employee networks sponsored by senior management, to support employees and actively promote diversity. We have made changes to our recruitment processes and are training our managers to be aware of issues such as cultural bias, inclusive leadership and creating a respectful workplace.

However, although good progress has been made, we and the housebuilding industry, can and need to do more. We have set ourselves a number of stretching diversity targets, which are focused on increasing our female and ethnic representation at various levels of the business, and which build on our important early entry programmes. These will help accelerate measurable change and drive accountability, and will be included in our Diversity Report.

Our workforce is not yet reflective of the UK’s ethnic diversity with 5% of our employees from a Black, Asian or other minority ethnic background (2021: 5%) and 2% at regional business management level. Progress has been made at entry level, with 21% of new management trainees and 20% of our graduate recruits in 2022 from a Black, Asian or other minority ethnic background.

In line with the Gender Pay Gap regulations, we calculated our 2022 gender pay gap based on data at the ‘snapshot date’ of 5 April 2022 and bonuses paid over the preceding 12 months. The calculations cover all staff employed by Taylor Wimpey UK Ltd plus the Executive Directors employed by Taylor Wimpey plc as at 5 April 2022. Our mean gender pay gap was 2% still in favour of women (5 April 2021: 6% in favour of women), and the median pay gap also remains small at 1% in favour of men (5 April 2021: 5% in favour of women).

As at 31 December 2022, we had a gender mix of 67% male (2021: 68%) and 33% female (2021: 32%) across the Company. Our GMT was 38% female (2021: 36%) and our Board of Directors was 44% female (2021: 50%).

While we are nearing gender balance at Board and GMT level, we have more work to do in our regional business management teams. Women made up 31% of these roles in 2022 (2021: 24%). Our pipeline is strong with females accounting for 64% of graduate recruits (2021: 46%) and 38% of management trainees in 2022 (2021: 34%).

More information on the programmes and our road map to further improvement can be found in our Diversity Report on our website.

Employee engagement

We are proud of how committed our employees are to the long term success of the Company and we seek feedback from and engagement with all employees. This includes regular email updates from the Chief Executive as well as updates from the GMT and other senior management. It is important that management is accessible and visible so in addition to regular visits to the regional businesses we operate a National Employee Forum (NEF) and Local Employee Forums (LEF) in our regional businesses where employee representatives are able to feedback to and ask questions of members of the Board and other senior management directly.

Sustainability

Our purpose is to build great homes and create thriving communities. We will do so sustainably, making sure those communities are themselves sustainable for the future.

We recognise the importance of sustainability which is integrated throughout our business and has been incorporated as one of our four key cornerstones of strategy. Our approach encompasses environmental, social, economic and governance aspects.

Our Environment Strategy is our response to the environmental crisis and the physical and transition risks posed by climate change. It sets out how we will play our part in creating a greener, healthier future for our customers, colleagues and communities, with ambitious targets up to 2030 focusing on climate change, increasing nature on our developments, cutting waste and improving resource efficiency.

Environment Strategy performance update

Our strategic objectives Performance update Climate change Achieve our science-based carbon reduction target:- Reduce operational carbon emissions intensity by 36% by 2025 from a 2019 baseline- Reduce Scope 3 emissions by 52.8% per 100 sqm of completed floor area from a 2019 base year (based on a reduction of 46.2% in absolute emissions against the base year). (New Target) Our operational emissions intensity (Scopes 1 and 2), has decreased by 15% against our 2019 baseline. In 2022, emissions intensity was 1.37 tonnes of CO 2 e (Scopes 1 and 2) per 100 sqm of completed homes (2021: 1.41).The Scope 3 element of our target was updated this year as part of the development of our net zero commitment. It has been submitted for validation to the Science Based Targets initiative. We will report progress against our Scope 3 target from next year. Nature Increase natural habitats by 10% on new sites from 2023 and include our priority wildlife enhancements from 2021. Some of our sites are already integrating a biodiversity net gain approach and this will be rolled out to all new sites in England and Wales from late 2023. We are now integrating hedgehog highways and bug hotels or bee bricks on new sites. We have prepared guidance on bee hives, bat boxes and bird boxes for launch in 2023. Resources and waste Cut our waste intensity by 15% by 2025 and use more recycled materials.

By 2022, publish a ‘Towards Zero Waste’ strategy for our sites. 98% of construction waste recycled (2021: 97%).We have reduced waste intensity by 12% against our 2019 baseline, on track to meet our target of 15% reduction by 2025.We have developed our Towards Zero Waste Strategy and Action Plan and will publish more details in our Sustainability Supplement. This includes a plan for capturing data on use of recycled materials.

A full summary of our Environmental Strategy and progress against targets will be published in our Annual Report and Accounts 2022 and Sustainability Supplement and ESG Addendum 2022.

Climate change and net zero

We are proud to announce that from 2045 Taylor Wimpey will be a net zero business.

Our approach to climate change aims to reduce emissions from our business and value chain, to manage the business risk, and to prepare for the future impacts of climate change on our business, supply chain and customers. We take a science-based approach and aim to continually review and improve performance.

We were one of the first UK homebuilders to set science-based targets across our value chain, including a target for our operational emissions that is consistent with reductions required to keep warming to 1.5 degrees. We are the only volume homebuilder to hold the Carbon Trust Standard for our approach to carbon management.

In 2022 we went further to develop our short and long term science-based targets, net zero dates and Net Zero Transition Plan committing to reduce our climate footprint ahead of the UK’s 2050 target. The two key commitments in our strategy are to achieve:

– Net zero emissions in our operations by 2035 (Scopes 1 and 2)

– Net zero emissions across our value chain by 2045 (Scope 1, 2 and 3) (comprising at least a 90% absolute reduction and neutralising residual emissions).

Our target was developed with the Carbon Trust in line with the requirements of the SBTi Corporate Net Zero Standard. It has been submitted for validation by the Science Based Targets initiative and we expect to receive this during 2023.

Our Transition Plan comprises a four-stage roadmap detailing the actions we will take to achieve our overall commitment and supporting targets, incorporating both new and existing workstreams such as the construction of low and zero carbon homes, increasing the use of low carbon construction materials including timber frame, transitioning to 100% renewable electricity, reducing or replacing fossil fuels and decarbonising our fleet.

Our net zero target and roadmap will enable us to reduce emissions in line with the 1.5° ambition of the Paris Agreement. It will support the wider transition to a low carbon economy through the changes we are making to our homes, enabling customers to reduce their emissions, and through our collaboration with suppliers to reduce embodied carbon in the homes and developments we build.

Further details of our plan will be included within our Annual Report and Accounts 2022.

Other actions in 2022 included:

· Reduced operational emissions intensity (Scopes 1 and 2), by 15% against our 2019 baseline with absolute operational emissions falling by 26% over the same period

· Undertook detailed scenario analysis to inform our Transition Plan which considered our level of exposure to 15 transition risks in a low carbon economy as well as modelling the physical impacts of climate change on our assets and supply chain

· Linked our executive bonus scheme to our emissions reduction target and development of our net zero strategy

We report against the recommendations of the Taskforce on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) in our Annual Report and Accounts. We also publish a Sustainability Supplement and ESG Addendum with additional data and the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) recommended disclosures for our sector.

ESG credentials

We participate in several global and sectoral benchmarks. We are a constituent of the Dow Jones Sustainability Europe Index and included in the S&P Sustainability Yearbook 2022. We are a part of FTSE4Good, have an AA rating from MSCI and have received an ESG Risk Rating of Low from Sustainalytics and are included in its 2023 Top-Rated ESG Companies List. We are a member of Next Generation, the sustainability benchmark for UK housebuilders, and ranked fourth in 2022. We disclose our performance to CDP and received the following scores: CDP Climate Change A- (2021: A-), CDP Water B (2021: B), and CDP Forests B- for deforestation and forest risk commodities (2021: B-).

Opportunities in green building

Over the next five years there will be significant changes to new build homes in the UK reflecting the UK’s climate change targets. Our target is to reduce emissions from customer homes in use by 75% by 2030, and we are testing a range of technologies and enhanced fabric standards to achieve this.

With the phasing in of the new Part L, F & O regulations in England from June 2022, Parts L & F in late summer 2022 for Wales and Section 6 in Scotland from October 2022, our homes will have enhanced fabric standards with additional features that may include wastewater heat recovery systems, triple glazing and PV panels. Collectively, this will achieve a 31% reduction in carbon emissions compared with our previous specification.

We are also preparing for the phase-out of gas central heating systems from 2025 in England and Wales (2024 in Scotland) and, in 2023, will complete five pilot plots to Future Homes Standard (FHS) at our site in Sudbury to better understand the challenges and opportunities presented by the FHS.

Investing in the long term through expansion of timber frame activities

Timber frame can have a lower carbon footprint than traditional ‘brick and block’ building techniques due to the materials and use of off site manufacture (OSM) techniques. Other potential benefits include less waste, improved transport efficiency, and more airtight components. We have an internal target to increase our use of timber frame.

We are opening our own timber frame production facility in Peterborough, that will help fulfil our goals to increase timber frame usage on our sites, improve visibility of supply and offer operational and environmental benefits.

We view timber frame as a low risk approach to supporting our environmental aims and our own timber frame factory will support our work to achieve our net zero target. The first delivery from the factory is expected in late 2023. The facility is future proofed to allow for both volume and product expansion.

This is a cost effective solution for establishing internal control and visibility and security of supply and will improve process and logistics efficiencies. This will also slightly reduce our reliance on bricklaying resources and build timeline, with early commencement of all follow-on trades.

Nature and resource efficiency

Our Environment Strategy targets include Biodiversity Net Gain requirements and go beyond regulation to deliver priority wildlife enhancements, including hedgehog highways, bug hotels, bird boxes and wildlife friendly planting.

We developed our Towards Zero Waste Strategy and action plan in 2022, which sets out a three year programme of action and capacity building in relation to resource use and waste across all stages of development. We are working with our suppliers to reduce waste from packaging, increase recycling and identify opportunities to increase use of sustainable and recycled materials.

Managing supply chain risk

We have worked on improving our supplier risk process for a number of years and as a result our visibility and understanding of our supply chain has increased considerably. This encompasses risks across the whole supply chain, rather than just our first-tier suppliers.

Supplier risk is measured as instability in the supply chain and can cover any number of scenarios such as, global or national shortages of products, supplier insecurity such as financial issues or supplier quality and delivery problems. Our supply chain strategy is to understand the risks at the various stages of the supply chain and put in place accordant strategies.

This work has resulted in a change to a number of our supply chain routes to improve material availability.

We are also developing our approach to environmental and social risks in our supply chain, integrating disclosure requirements into our tender processes for key group suppliers.

Taylor Wimpey Logistics (TWL)

TWL provides value added services to our regional businesses by primarily providing pre-kitted build packs of products when they are needed at each build-stage of production on-site.

This aids production, improves speed of build and significantly reduces site traffic. In addition to delivery of pre-kitted products to site, it provides services that support our regional businesses including:

· Take off and scheduling services

· Strategic stock holding with annual pricing to safeguard against fluctuating supplier performance and price volatility

· Ensuring adherence and alignment to our standardisation / stock keeping unit reduction procurement strategy

Charity partnerships

We focus on three priorities that are connected to our business: aspiration and education in disadvantaged areas, tackling homelessness and local projects that have a direct link to our regional businesses and developments.

During 2022, we continued our partnership with our national charities as well as local charity partners across the UK, including The Youth Adventure Trust, End Youth Homelessness, Crisis, CRASH, and St Mungo’s. In total, during 2022, we donated and fundraised c.£1 million for registered charities (2021: c.£1 million). This included supporting St Mungo’s Construction Skills Training Centres to help people recovering from homelessness to gain new skills and find employment in the construction industry.