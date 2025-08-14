Admiral Group Plc delivers record £521m profit in H1 2025

Admiral Group Plc (LON:ADM) has reported excellent H1 2025 results.

Six months ended: 30 June 2025 30 June 2024 % change vs. 2024 Group profit before tax from continuing operations2 £521.0m £307.6m +69% Earnings per share from continuing operations2 132.5p 76.9p +72% Interim dividend per share 115.0p 71.0p +62% Return on equity1 57% 45% +12pts Group turnover1 2 £3.10bn £3.10bn —% Insurance revenue2 £2.47bn £2.09bn +18% Group customers1 2 11.42m 10.38m +10% UK insurance customers1 9.30m 8.23m +13% European insurance customers1 1.91m 1.96m -3% Admiral Money gross loan balances £1.28bn £1.03bn +25% Solvency ratio (post-dividend)1 194% 198% -4pts

1 Alternative Performance Measures – refer to the end of the report for definition and explanation.

2 Re-presented on a continuing operations basis, to exclude the US Insurance result following the announcement of its planned sale.

Over 13,000 employees will each receive free share awards worth up to £1,800 under the employee share schemes based on the interim 2025 results.

Comment from Milena Mondini de Focatiis, Group Chief Executive Officer: “We have delivered another excellent first half with strong execution across all strategic objectives. Group profit increased 69 per cent to a record £521 million. We have an additional one million customers across our diversified businesses compared to this time last year, due to our focus on offering competitively priced cover and excellent service across our diversified businesses. “In the UK, car insurance prices have been falling for the last 18 months due to softer inflation. Our disciplined approach to pricing and growth means that we reported a great performance across the board. Our UK Motor business increased its profit by 56 per cent and the UK Household and Admiral Money businesses continued to grow, more than doubling their respective profit. In Europe, we saw good progress with growth in France and Italy close to restoring profitability. “In March, we said that our priority was to stay efficient and agile and we are continuously investing in our data and technological capabilities to future-proof our competitive advantage. We are enhancing the customer experience so we can help our 11 million customers safely back onto the road, back into their home or back from abroad faster than ever. I’m proud of our colleagues’ customer-centric approach which has resulted in an excellent Group net promoter score. I am also proud of the way that we are supporting customers’ transition to a lower carbon economy and boosting their resilience and preparedness for extreme weather. “Our sustainability commitment is also reflected in our dedication to our people and society. I was pleased to see our AAA ESG score reaffirmed by MSCI and delighted that the UK business achieved Legendary status, having been recognised as a Great Place to Work for the 25th consecutive year. “I’m very excited to see our businesses go from strength to strength. I’m confident in our fundamentals and adaptability which mean that we are well-placed for further success, delivering even more value for our shareholders and our growing customer base.”



Dividend

The Board has declared an interim dividend of 115.0 pence per share (2024 interim: 71.0 pence per share) representing a normal dividend (65% of post-tax profits) of 85.9 pence per share and a special dividend of 29.1 pence per share. The interim dividend will be paid on 3 October 2025. The ex-dividend date is 4 September 2025, and the record date is 5 September 2025.

Management presentation

Analysts and investors will be able to access the Admiral Group management presentation which commences at 10.00 GMT on Thursday 14 August 2025 by registering at the following link to attend the presentation in person, or access the presentation live via webcast or conference call: https://admiralgroup.co.uk/events/event-details/2025-half-year-results. A copy of the presentation slides will be available at the following link: Results, reports and presentations | Admiral Group Plc (www.admiralgroup.co.uk)

