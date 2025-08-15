Follow us on:

Union Jack Oil confirms spudding of Sark well in Oklahoma

Union Jack Oil

Union Jack Oil plc (LON:UJO, OTCQB: UJOGF), a UK and USA focused onshore hydrocarbon, production, development, exploration and investment company, has reported, further to the Company’s announcement of 9 July 2025, that it has been informed by the Operator, Reach Oil and Gas Inc., that the Sark well, located in Central Oklahoma, USA has been spudded. Union Jack currently holds a 60% interest in the Sark well.

David Bramhill, Executive Chairman of Union Jack, commented: “Following on the heels of the successful producing Moccasin well, the high-impact Sark well is of major importance to Union Jack, both financially and operationally.

“I look forward to reporting on the results of Sark as soon as information becomes available”.

Union Jack Oil has confirmed that the Sark well in Central Oklahoma has been spudded, with the company holding a 60% interest. The well is operated by Reach Oil and Gas Inc., and follows the recent success of the producing Moccasin well.
Union Jack Oil plc

Union Jack Oil director increases shareholding

Union Jack Oil Non-Executive Director Craig Howie has acquired 122,000 shares at 5.075 pence each, raising his total holding to 3,377,000 shares, representing 2.21% of the company’s issued share capital.
Union Jack Oil plc

Union Jack Oil explores Bitcoin mining to monetise West Newton gas

Union Jack Oil has announced early-stage plans to monetise gas from its West Newton discovery by powering on-site Bitcoin mining operations. A non-binding LOI has been signed with Texas-based 360 Energy to develop a gas-to-crypto solution, aiming to generate near-term revenue while full field development progresses.
Union Jack Oil

Union Jack Oil calls General Meeting to approve fundraising warrants

Union Jack Oil has scheduled a General Meeting for 26 August 2025 to seek shareholder approval for the issue of warrants linked to its recent fundraising. The meeting will be held at The Bristol Hotel, with full details available on the company’s website.
Union Jack Oil plc

Union Jack Oil raises £2m to fund three-well Oklahoma programme

Union Jack Oil has raised £2 million via a placing and subscription of 40,000,000 new shares at 5p, with one 8p warrant per share subject to shareholder approval. Proceeds will fund a three-well Oklahoma drilling programme costing about US\$3 million. Admission is expected on 29 July 2025, leaving 146,565,896 voting shares.
Union Jack Oil

Union Jack Oil to acquire 60% stake in Sark well, Central Oklahoma

Union Jack Oil has signed a farm-in agreement with Reach Oil and Gas to acquire a 60% working interest, paying 80%, in the Sark well planned for drilling in early Q3 2025 in Central Oklahoma, USA.

