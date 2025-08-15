Union Jack Oil confirms spudding of Sark well in Oklahoma

Union Jack Oil plc (LON:UJO, OTCQB: UJOGF), a UK and USA focused onshore hydrocarbon, production, development, exploration and investment company, has reported, further to the Company’s announcement of 9 July 2025, that it has been informed by the Operator, Reach Oil and Gas Inc., that the Sark well, located in Central Oklahoma, USA has been spudded. Union Jack currently holds a 60% interest in the Sark well.

David Bramhill, Executive Chairman of Union Jack, commented: “Following on the heels of the successful producing Moccasin well, the high-impact Sark well is of major importance to Union Jack, both financially and operationally.

“I look forward to reporting on the results of Sark as soon as information becomes available”.