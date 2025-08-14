Follow us on:

Great Western Mining highlights key Nevada projects at 2025 AGM

Great Western Mining Corporation Plc

Great Western Mining Corporation Plc (LON:GWMO), a strategic and precious metals exploration and development company, is holding its Annual General Meeting today. In his address to shareholders, Executive Chairman Brian Hall will deliver the following statement:

“2025 is shaping up to be a pivotal year for Great Western as we advance our multi-metal portfolio in Nevada, one of the world’s most prolific and mining-friendly jurisdictions. Our focus on copper, gold, silver, and tungsten offers balanced exposure to both industrial and monetary metals, particularly relevant in today’s climate where the U.S. is prioritising domestic supply chains.

“At the centre of our copper strategy is the Huntoon Copper Project, located in the highly prospective Walker Lane Fault Belt, where we hold an Indicated and Inferred Mineral Resource (JORC) of 4.3 million tonnes at 0.45% copper at the M2 prospect. Significant upside exists across multiple targets, including West Huntoon where this summer five drill holes at an average depth of 200 metres are planned to support the evidence for a large-scale copper porphyry system that could transform the project’s scale and value.

“In parallel, we are advancing preparations for a maiden drill campaign at Rhyolite Dome, one of the primary targets within our Olympic Gold Project, also located in the Walker Lane Belt, at the intersection of two major gold trends. This target is underpinned by compelling geological and structural indicators, including anomalous gold in soils, pathfinder elements and epithermal-style textures, all pointing to strong potential for a significant new gold discovery.

“Our early-stage tungsten prospects at Pine Crowe and Defender have delivered promising early results from grab samples and we currently have a team in the field collecting soil samples on a 1,200 metre trend linking the two workings. With tungsten officially designated a critical mineral in the United States, these projects represent strategic optionality closely aligned with US domestic supply chain priorities.

“Finally, construction at our 50:50 Western Milling joint venture is virtually complete with permits in place.  The JV is seeking third party funding to facilitate bringing in a specialised completion and commissioning team to commission the project and upscale the facility for commercial production of gold and silver concentrates, aiming to unlock near-term, non-dilutive revenue.

“Looking ahead, we remain focused on delivering a balanced strategy that combines near-term development with longer-term exploration potential, while pursuing farm-out and joint venture opportunities to unlock broader portfolio value. Accordingly, and with multiple value enhancing catalysts ahead, we look forward to keeping shareholders updated as we continue to advance and de-risk our Nevada assets.”

