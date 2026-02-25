Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Carbon ceramic brake discs move closer to automotive mainstream

Surface-Transforms

Carbon ceramic brake discs are moving beyond their traditional niche in high-performance vehicles and into a broader segment of the global automotive market.

Historically associated with premium sports cars, carbon ceramic systems have been valued for their ability to deliver consistent braking performance under extreme thermal stress. Compared with conventional cast iron alternatives, they are significantly lighter, which reduces unsprung mass and improves vehicle dynamics.

Carbon ceramic discs offer longer operational life and resistance to corrosion, which can reduce maintenance frequency over the vehicle lifecycle.

Government policy is also shaping the opportunity set. Incentives linked to reduced emissions and lightweight construction indirectly favour materials that enhance efficiency. While carbon ceramic brake discs are not a direct emissions technology, their contribution to weight reduction aligns with wider automotive decarbonisation strategies.

Surface Transforms plc (LON:SCE) are experts in the development and production of carbon-ceramic materials and the UK’s only manufacturer of carbon-ceramic brakes for automotive use. 

Share on:
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

Latest Company News

Surface-Transforms

Carbon ceramic brake discs move closer to automotive mainstream

Carbon ceramic braking technology is gaining broader automotive relevance as performance, efficiency and regulatory pressures reshape component demand.
Surface-Transforms

Garage3R expands offering with UK-manufactured carbon ceramic brake technology

Garage3R has become a distributor of UK-manufactured carbon ceramic brake discs designed for durability, performance stability and long-term value.
Surface-Transforms

Surface Transforms targets OEM demand with high-performance braking technology

Carbon-ceramic brake leader Surface Transforms builds momentum with OEM-focused technology.
Surface-Transforms

Surface Transforms targets EBITDA breakeven as output ramps up

Surface Transforms edges toward breakeven as output gains traction.
Surface-Transforms

Surface Transforms targets break-even as revenue jumps

Surface Transforms expects £27m in 2026 sales as it targets breakeven and scales output.
Surface Transforms, carbon ceramic brakes

Surface Transforms FY25 update: Revenue up 120% as manufacturing improvements progress

For the year ended 31 December 2025, Surface Transforms delivered record second-half revenue, significantly reduced operating losses, and continued improvements in production yield.

Latest interviews

View all interviews 

Company Presentations

View all Company Presentations

BrokersTalk

View all Broker Talk

FTSE 100 News

Search

Search

Green News

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

View all Question and Answers

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

Don't Miss Our News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Find us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Follow us on Social Media:

Home X-twitter Linkedin Facebook Spotify Apple