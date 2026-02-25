Haleon reports 2025 results with 3% organic growth and margin expansion

Haleon plc (LON:HLN, NYSE: HLN) has announced its preliminary full year results statement for the year ended 31 December 2025.

Dividend

Reflecting the strength of FCF generation during the year, alongside strong organic operating profit growth, the Board is proposing a 2025 total dividend of 7.1p per ordinary share which represents a payout ratio of approximately 38% of 2025 adjusted earnings (2024: 37%). This includes a final dividend of 4.9p per ordinary share.

Subject to shareholder approval, the final dividend will be paid on 14 May 2026 to holders of ordinary shares and US American Depositary Shares (ADS) on the register as of 10 April 2026 (the record date). The ex-dividend date for ordinary shares will be 9 April 2026 and for US American Depositary Shares (ADS) 10 April 2026. For ordinary shareholders wishing to participate in the Dividend Reinvestment Programme (DRIP), the election deadline will be 24 April 2026. The DRIP is provided by Equiniti Financial Services Limited, more information is available at www.shareview.co.uk/info/drip.

Subject to market conditions and Board approval, Haleon expects to grow its ordinary dividend at least in line with adjusted earnings.

