St. James’s Place reports record FUM and 33% rise in IFRS profit in 2025

St. James’s Place plc (LON:STJ) has issued its results for the year ended 31 December 2025:

Mark FitzPatrick, St. James’s Place plc Chief Executive Officer, commented: “I am pleased to report a year of significant progress for St. James’s Place. We delivered growth in new business, growth in funds under management, and growth in the Underlying cash result, while at the same time delivering strong returns for our growing number of clients. We have also executed against our key priorities as we position for the future. This included successfully implementing our new simple, comparable charging structure, progressing our historic ongoing service evidence review, and advancing our cost and efficiency programme. Our achievements in 2025 underscore the enduring need and demand for trusted financial advice. They also demonstrate the strength of our unique Partnership model, which offers clients the best of both worlds: personal advice delivered through long‑term, local relationships, backed by the scale, expertise and brand of the UK’s leading financial advice business. We’re building on this foundation by investing further in our capabilities, including enhancing the technology and tools available to our advisers. The goal is simple: to free our advisers to focus on what they do best – building trusted relationships and delivering truly invaluable advice. The combination of another strong financial outcome together with good operational and strategic progress, has enabled the Board to update our shareholder returns guidance a year earlier than originally planned. Going forward, we intend to increase total annual shareholder distributions to 70% of the Underlying cash result through a combination of dividends and share buy-backs. We look to the future with confidence. While the external consumer outlook remains uncertain, the changes we have already made to our business, combined with our focus to strengthen and grow SJP over the long-term, mean we are well positioned to capture the structural market opportunity ahead and deliver for all our stakeholders in 2026 and beyond.”

Financial highlights

· Post-tax Underlying cash result of £462.3 million (2024: £447.2 million), up 3% year on year

· Post-tax Underlying cash basic earnings per share of 87.0 pence (2024: 82.0 pence), up 6% year on year

· IFRS profit after tax of £531.4 million (2024: £398.4 million), up 33% year on year

Operational highlights

· Strong growth in both gross and net inflows; record closing FUM of £220.0 billion

· Simple, comparable charging structure successfully implemented

· Cost and efficiency programme on track with guidance

· Historic ongoing service evidence (OSE) review progressing at pace; £18.7 million post-tax additional release from OSE provision at year-end, bringing the total released during 2025 to £82.1 million. Anticipate programme completion during 2026

· Launch of new Polaris Multi-Index range of funds, broadening the range of investments available for our 1,037,000 clients.

Shareholder returns

· Total ordinary returns to shareholders of £231.2 million, representing 50% of the Underlying cash result. Comprising:

o Dividends: proposed final dividend for 2025 of 12.00 pence per share (2024: 12.00 pence per share); total dividend for 2025 of 18.00 pence per share (2024: 18.00 pence per share)

o Share buy-backs: final share buy-backs for 2025 of £103.9 million (2024: £92.6 million); total share buy-backs in respect of 2025 of £136.0 million (2024: £125.5 million)

· An additional £63.4 million already returned through share buy-backs following the release from our OSE provision announced at the time of our 2025 half-year results last July

· A further £18.7 million will be returned via share buy-backs, alongside our £103.9 million programme for final share buy-backs for 2025, reflecting the value of an additional post-tax OSE provision release at year-end

· Total shareholder returns for 2025 financial year of £313.31 million (2024: £222.7 million).

Future shareholder returns

· Acceleration of future approach: for financial year 2026 and beyond, the Board intends to set total annual shareholder returns at 70% of the Underlying cash result. This will comprise:

o Ordinary dividends, which we expect will make up at least 40% of total shareholder returns (equivalent to at least 28% of the Underlying cash result)

o Share buy-backs

· Revised approach reflects combination of continued strong financial, operational and strategic progress, together with confidence in our prospects

· Board intends to pay an interim dividend and conduct an interim share buy-back following half-year 2026 results. We anticipate:

o the interim dividend will be 6.00 pence per share; and,

o the interim buy-back will be a third of the 2025 total ordinary buy-backs, excluding those relating to releases from our OSE provision.

1 Based on the number of shares at 31 December 2025.

