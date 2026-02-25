Follow us on:

Shell and METLEN sign LNG supply MoU for 2027–2031

Metlen Energy & Metals

Shell plc (LON:SHEL) and Metlen Energy & Metals PLC (LON:MTLN), signed on Tuesday, February 24, 2026,  a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), establishing a framework for cooperation in the supply and trading of Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG).

Shell, one of the world’s largest LNG producers and traders, and METLEN, which holds a leading position in the natural gas market of Southeast Europe, are both listed on the London Stock Exchange and on the FTSE 100 Index.

Under the MoU, the two companies will supply and trade approximately 0.5 to 1.0 bcm per year over the five-year period 2027-2031, with deliveries to the Greek LNG regasification facilities in Revithoussa and Alexandroupolis. The agreement also envisages the use of the Vertical Gas Corridor, enabling access to additional European markets beyond Southeast Europe.

Shell, as the largest purchaser of LNG from the United States, is well positioned to support growing natural gas supply needs through its global portfolio, advanced shipping capabilities, and extensive market expertise.

With this support, METLEN is further strengthening its position as a key natural gas player in the region, enhancing market liquidity while contributing to regional energy security and reinforcing Greece’s role as a strategic regional energy hub.

Evangelos Mytilineos, Executive Chairman of METLEN, stated: “This MoU with Shell marks an important step in strengthening METLEN’s role in the European natural gas markets. Our cooperation confirms our shared commitment to enhancing Europe’s energy resilience, while supporting Greece’s evolution into a key energy hub in the region.”

The MoU reflects the intention of both parties to pursue joint development across a number of European countries, in alignment with the Vertical Gas Corridor initiative. The agreement was signed in Washington, D.C., by Panagiotis Kanellopoulos, Chief Executive Director, International Energy Supply & Trading at METLEN, and Tom Summers, Executive Vice President, Shell LNG, in the presence of Stavros N. Papastavrou, Minister of Environment and Energy of Greece; Chris Wright, United States Secretary of Energy; Doug Burgum, U.S. Secretary of the Interior and Chairman of the National Energy Dominance Council; Kimberly Guilfoyle, United States Ambassador to Greece; and Colette Hirstius, President, Shell USA, Inc., highlighting the strategic importance of this cooperation.

