The advantages of Carbon Ceramic Brakes

Surface-Transforms

Carbon ceramic brakes represent one of the most significant advances in high-performance automotive technology. Developed in the crucible of Formula 1 and now standard on elite marques such as Ferrari, Lamborghini, Porsche and McLaren, these braking systems replace traditional cast iron with a sophisticated blend of carbon fibres and ceramic particles. The result is a lightweight yet exceptionally strong rotor that can withstand the extreme pressures and heat generated by repeated heavy braking, making it especially attractive for both track use and road-going supercars.

Beyond the technical feat of their construction, the real appeal lies in how they transform driving dynamics. By shedding up to half the weight of iron equivalents, carbon ceramic rotors reduce unsprung mass, which in turn sharpens steering, improves handling precision and enhances ride quality. Their ability to endure punishing temperatures without fading ensures consistent, dependable stopping power in demanding conditions, while the near absence of brake dust and their quiet operation appeal to those who value refinement alongside performance. For many owners, these brakes offer both reassurance and enjoyment in equal measure.

Ultimately, the case for carbon ceramic brakes depends on how a vehicle is used and valued. For track enthusiasts, their resistance to fade is indispensable. For owners of rare or exotic cars, they preserve both authenticity and long-term cost efficiency. Even for drivers who prize cleanliness and reduced maintenance, their longevity and low-dust characteristics make them compelling. Positioned at the intersection of performance, engineering sophistication and financial logic, carbon ceramic brakes are not merely a luxury option but a considered choice for those who view their vehicles as lasting assets.

Surface Transforms plc (LON:SCE) are experts in the development and production of carbon-ceramic materials and the UK’s only manufacturer of carbon-ceramic brakes for automotive use. 

Surface Transforms appoints Paul Marr as Non-Executive Director

Surface Transforms has appointed Paul Marr to its Board as Non-Executive Director. Marr brings over 40 years of global automotive manufacturing and operational leadership experience, including senior roles at General Motors and other international groups.
Surface Transforms H1 2025 revenue up 72% as yields rise

Surface Transforms expects H1 2025 revenue of about £8.1m, up 72% year on year. Q2 yield improved to 77% from 49% in Q1. Customer advances reached £12.9m, with repayments due in H2.
Surface Transforms reports 2024 revenue growth and operational progress

Surface Transforms Plc reports a 13% rise in revenue for 2024, reflecting strong customer support and strategic investments amidst operational challenges.
Surface Transforms issues first SIP shares

Surface Transforms plc has announced the issuance of 21.4 million shares under its Share Incentive Plan, designed to motivate employees through share ownership.

Surface Transforms CFO Isabelle Maddock to retire

Surface Transforms plc announces CFO retirement and succession plan as Isabelle Maddock steps down in 2025, welcoming Steven Harrison as Interim CFO.
Surface Transforms revenues increased 58% to £4.7m

Surface Transforms plc (LON:SCE) reports a 58% revenue increase for H1-2024 to £4.7m and outlines strategic updates amidst slower-than-expected growth.

