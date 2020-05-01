Surface Transforms Heavily over-subscribed open offer

Surface Transforms plc (LON:SCE) has this morning announced it has raised gross proceeds of £0.3 million pursuant to the Open Offer, announced on 9 April 2020, which was heavily over-subscribed.

Applications were received for 10,906,466 Open Offer Shares, representing a take-up of 473 per cent. which is to be scaled back to 2,307,692 Open Offer Shares. The Company is exploring alternative avenues to satisfy this additional demand of 8,598,744 Ordinary Shares.

Placing and Open Offer

On 9 April 2020, Surface Transforms announced details of a Placing in which it had raised £1.4 million by means of a placing through the issue of 10,806,995 Placing Shares at 13.0p per share and to provide all Qualifying Shareholders with an opportunity to invest by way of an Open Offer, also at 13.0p per share, for an aggregate of up to 2,307,692 Open Offer Shares.

The Board is very pleased to announce that the Open Offer was significantly oversubscribed having received valid acceptances in respect of 10,906,466 Open Offer Shares from Qualifying Shareholders, being equivalent to approximately £1.4 million. The Board is exploring various options to satisfy the excess Open Offer demand of 8,598,744 Ordinary Shares. A further announcement will be made in due course.

Terms defined in the Circular published by the Company on 14 April 2020 shall have the same meaning in this announcement unless the context requires otherwise.

David Bundred, Surface Transforms Chairman commented: “We are delighted by the outcome of the Open Offer made available to all shareholders, combined with the Placing of shares to certain institutional shareholders. I would like to thank all shareholders for their support, as evidenced by this very encouraging response. We are extremely pleased that current shareholders continue to support our strategy to become a series production supplier of carbon ceramic brake discs to the larger volume OEM automotive market.”

