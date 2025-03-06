Surface Transforms CFO Isabelle Maddock to retire

Surface Transforms plc (LON:SCE), manufacturers of carbon fibre reinforced ceramic automotive brake discs, has announced that Isabelle Maddock has informed the Board of her intention to retire effective 30 June 2025.

To facilitate a successful handover and continuity, the Board is pleased to announce the appointment of Steven Harrison as Interim Chief Financial Officer (non-PLC board), effective 17 March 2025. Steven is a seasoned finance professional with over 20 years in CFO roles based in the UK and Internationally and has a broad range of business experience including IPOs, M&A, public and private companies as well as situations with challenging business environments. Steven joins Surface Transforms from Aurorium, a PE backed global manufacturer of speciality chemicals where he was interim European CFO, prior to which he was CFO at Saietta Group plc.

Isabelle Maddock said: “It has been a privilege to serve as CFO of Surface Transforms, but now is the right time for me to focus on starting a new phase of my life.”

Kevin Johnson said: “We thank Isabelle for her dedicated service and wish her well in her retirement. We are delighted to welcome Steven and are confident that his experience will enhance the ability of the Company to secure a positive future.”

Please leave this field empty We’ll keep you in the loop! Join 1,000's of investors who read our articles first We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.