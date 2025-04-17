Spine care surge Positions One Health for investor growth

Investors looking for healthcare opportunities beyond the ordinary should pay close attention to One Health Group’s approach to treating back and spine conditions. Their blend of cutting-edge surgical options and non-invasive therapies is transforming how patients access and benefit from spinal care. With NHS partnerships and a fast-growing clinic network, the group’s focus on efficient, specialist-led treatment is positioning it as a standout performer in the elective surgery space.

One Health Group offers a full spectrum of back and spine treatments that begin with non-surgical options. Patients typically start with targeted physiotherapy designed to enhance movement, improve strength, and reduce pain. This is often combined with precise interventions such as steroid injections to manage inflammation or epidural steroid injections to address issues like sciatica. For nerve-specific discomfort, nerve root block injections are used to calm pain signals, while sacroiliac joint injections treat more localised pain originating from the base of the spine. These non-invasive treatments are frequently effective in alleviating symptoms without the need for surgery, but when surgical intervention is required, One Health provides a robust portfolio of options.

Their surgical offering is comprehensive, encompassing procedures such as lumbar discectomy and microdiscectomy, which remove herniated disc material to ease nerve compression. In cases requiring stabilisation, instrumented lumbar fusion is used to fuse vertebrae, while Dynesys stabilisation offers a motion-preserving alternative. For patients with cervical spine issues, anterior cervical discectomy and fusion, as well as cervical laminectomy procedures, are available. One Health also addresses spinal stenosis through posterior lumbar decompression, ensuring relief from nerve impingement caused by spinal canal narrowing.

All treatments are delivered by an experienced team of consultants, including highly regarded specialists like Mr Abhinay Kamat, a Consultant Spinal Neurosurgeon with expertise in complex cervical and lumbar cases, and Mr Vara Prasad, a Consultant Spinal Surgeon focused on minimally invasive techniques. These experts operate across One Health’s extensive network of over 35 outpatient clinics across the UK, in locations such as Wakefield, Spalding, and Doncaster. These clinics streamline the patient journey by offering consultations and diagnostics locally, while surgical procedures are performed at selected partner hospitals.

Patients can be referred to One Health Group via the NHS e-Referral Service or by self-referring directly through the company’s website. This dual-access model supports efficient patient flow, shortens waiting times, and makes it easier for individuals to receive timely specialist care. By reducing NHS pressure while delivering quality outcomes, One Health strengthens its value proposition to both patients and investors.

One Health Group PLC (LON:OHGR) are a team of Consultant Surgeons and Healthcare managers working with the NHS to provide faster, local and expert care in Orthopaedics, Spinal, General Surgery and Gynaecology.