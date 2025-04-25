Follow us on:

SigmaRoc and Adaptavate partner on carbon-reducing wallboards

SigmaRoc Research

SigmaRoc plc (LON:SRC), a leading European lime and minerals group, has announced a partnership with Adaptavate to scale low-carbon tech in global construction. This agreement is part of Adaptavate’s successful £2.7 million pre-Series A funding round, which included participation from Skreenhouse Ventures by SigmaRoc.

The agreement

Adaptavate, a global pioneer in developing and industrialising low-carbon and carbon-negative construction materials, has announced a strategic partnership with SigmaRoc, a leading publicly-listed lime and minerals group focused on quarried materials across the UK and Northern Europe. The partnership represents a major step towards industrially scaling Adaptavate’s low-carbon wallboard technology and advancing the decarbonisation of construction materials globally.

This collaboration between Adaptavate and SigmaRoc brings together a leading lime producer and a pioneering technology developer with the objective of transforming the low-carbon wallboard industry. The partnership aims to establish a strong, resilient supply chain for calcium carbonate-based wallboards, with a shared commitment to exploring the production and distribution of Adaptavate’s products throughout Europe. A key milestone in this partnership is the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding to collaborate on ‘Project Crystal’-Adaptavate’s upcoming industrial demonstrator facility.

The announcement follows Adaptavate’s successful £2.7 million pre-Series A round, with significant investment from Skreenhouse Ventures by SigmaRoc and Undivided Ventures, with participation from existing investors and others.

Adaptavate’s groundbreaking technology has the potential to transform the global construction industry, promoting circular and healthier building materials while reducing carbon emissions by up to 4kg per m² with its sustainable plasterboard alternative, Breathaboard. Breathaboard is made with renewable agricultural feedstocks and waste, absorbs CO2, and is installed in the same way as plasterboard.

Tom Robinson, founder and CEO at Adaptavate said: ‘Over the past decade, we have developed an industrial process to manufacture construction materials that are circular, regenerative and carbon absorbing. Now, our agreement with SigmaRoc is a key milestone in our mission to scale this technology widely. SigmaRoc brings deep industrial expertise and a leading decarbonisation strategy-which will be of great help on our path to global impact.’

Fons Vermorken, Group ExCo Member – Innovate, SigmaRoc, said: ‘We are proud to support Adaptavate in its mission to transform the built environment through circular, low-carbon construction solutions. Together, we are driving the next wave of sustainable construction. By leveraging SigmaRoc’s position as a leading limestone player in Europe, we bring industrial strength, infrastructure, and market reach to help scale Adaptavate’s innovations globally.

Over the past year, their flagship product, Breathaboard, reached key milestones-meeting international wallboard standards and undergoing trials on major commercial projects with partners such as British Land, Royal London Asset Management, and Overbury. With the ability to reduce up to 4kg of CO₂ per m², Breathaboard represents a pivotal step toward healthier, more sustainable building practices. Project Crystal is set to deliver an industrial demonstrator facility and lay the foundation for global scalability.”

Adaptavate’s core focus now is to bring together a consortium to build an industrial demonstrator under ‘Project Crystal’ to accelerate the scale-up and adoption of its climate-positive technology worldwide.

