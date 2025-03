SigmaRoc to host Capital Markets Day on Wednesday 7 May 2025

SigmaRoc Plc (LON:SRC), a leading European lime and minerals group, will be hosting a Capital Markets Day for institutional investors and analysts at the Ham Yard Hotel, London, UK on Wednesday, 7 May 2025 at 13.00 GMT.

The event will include updates on strategy and business development from the executive team and members of senior management.

For further details and to register interest in attending the event, please contact [email protected].

