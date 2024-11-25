Sealed Air Corporation Share Price Target ‘$41.83’, now 17.7% Upside Potential

Sealed Air Corporation with ticker code (SEE) have now 15 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is pointing to ‘buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between $54.00 and $33.00 calculating the average target share price we see $41.83. (at the time of writing). Given that the stocks previous close was at $35.53 this would imply there is now a potential upside of 17.7%. The 50 day moving average now sits at $35.69 while the 200 day moving average is $35.49. The company has a market cap of 5.23B. Currently the stock stands at: $35.90 USD

The potential market cap would be $6,157,956,968 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 13.25, revenue per share of $37.15 and a 6.91% return on assets.

Seeing Machines Limited is an Australia-based company that is engaged in providing operator monitoring and intervention sensing technologies and services for the automotive, mining, transport and aviation industries. The Company is focused on developing, selling and licensing products, services and technology to detect and manage driver fatigue and distraction, including continued market development to secure sustainable channels to market for the product. The Company operates through two segments: OEM and Aftermarket. The Company’s OEM segment includes the automotive and aviation business. Its Aftermarket segment includes fleet and off-road business units. The Company’s wholly owned subsidiaries include Seeing Machines Incorporated, Seeing Machines Executive Share Plan Pty Ltd, Seeing Machines Share Plans Trust, Seeing Machines (Sales) Pty Ltd, Fovio Pty Limited, Fovio Incorporated, Seeing Machines (UK) Ltd, Seeing Machines Japan Ltd and Seeing Machines Germany.