Sealed Air Corporation Share Price Target ‘$41.08’, now 26.1% Upside Potential

Sealed Air Corporation which can be found using ticker (SEE) now have 15 market analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus now points to a rating of ‘buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between $54.00 and $33.00 and has a mean share price target at $41.08. (at the time of writing). Given that the stocks previous close was at $32.59 and the analysts are correct then we can expect a percentage increase in value of 26.1%. The 50 day MA is $34.11 and the 200 day moving average is $35.44. The company has a market cap of 4.52B. Currently the stock stands at: $31.03 USD

The potential market cap would be $5,701,462,363 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 17.73, revenue per share of $37.06 and a 7.06% return on assets.

