Sealed Air Corporation Share Price Target ‘$41.08’, now 27.9% Upside Potential

Sealed Air Corporation with ticker code (SEE) now have 15 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is pointing to ‘buy’. The target price High/Low ranges between $54.00 and $33.00 suggesting an average analyst share price target price of $41.08. (at the time of writing). Now with the previous closing price of $32.13 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 27.9%. The 50 day moving average now sits at $34.39 and the 200 moving average now moves to $35.53. The company has a market cap of 5.10B. Currently the stock stands at: $34.99 USD

The potential market cap would be $6,517,986,229 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 12.91, revenue per share of $37.15 and a 6.91% return on assets.

Seeing Machines Limited is an Australia-based company that is engaged in providing operator monitoring and intervention sensing technologies and services for the automotive, mining, transport and aviation industries. The Company is focused on developing, selling and licensing products, services and technology to detect and manage driver fatigue and distraction, including continued market development to secure sustainable channels to market for the product. The Company operates through two segments: OEM and Aftermarket. The Company’s OEM segment includes the automotive and aviation business. Its Aftermarket segment includes fleet and off-road business units. The Company’s wholly owned subsidiaries include Seeing Machines Incorporated, Seeing Machines Executive Share Plan Pty Ltd, Seeing Machines Share Plans Trust, Seeing Machines (Sales) Pty Ltd, Fovio Pty Limited, Fovio Incorporated, Seeing Machines (UK) Ltd, Seeing Machines Japan Ltd and Seeing Machines Germany.