RECI investor update discusses continuation vote and real estate debt outlook

Real Estate Credit Investments

Real Estate Credit Investments Limited (LON: RECI) has announced the release of its latest investor update transcribe article on the DirectorsTalk platform.

In this investor session, Hardman & Co’s Financial Analyst Mark Hardman caught up with Real Estate Credit Investments Chair Andreas Tautscher and Cheyne Capital’s Chief Investment Officer of Real Estate Ravi Stickney to discuss RECI’s continuation vote, resilience in volatile markets, discount management, and recovery strategies in real estate debt.

Latest Company News

Real Estate Credit Investments Limited (RECI) has published its latest investor update on the DirectorsTalk platform.
Real Estate Credit Investments - RECI

Real Estate Credit Investments Gains Strong Shareholder Backing Following 2025 Continuation Vote (LON:RECI)

RECI secured 95% continuation backing as management discussed higher rates, refinancing risk, discount management and recovery processes within its senior real estate debt portfolio focused.
Real Estate Credit Investments Limited

Repricing and re-entry set the tone for private markets

Private markets are moving from caution to selective re-entry as liquidity improves and long-term themes take centre stage.
Real Estate Credit Investments

Real Estate Credit Investments: Why 95% of Investors Voted to Stay In While Rivals Wind Down (Video)

RECI is going against the tide — while many peers wind down, it secured 95% shareholder backing to continue. Ravi Stickney and Andreas Tautscher explain the strategic edge RECI holds in credit markets reshaped by higher rates and asset repricing.

Real Estate Credit Investments Profiting From the Blind Spots in Property Lending (Video)

Hardman & Co’s Mark Thomas reveals how RECI is seizing rare lending opportunities with 8–10% unleveraged returns.
Real Estate Credit Investments

RECI reports November NAV of 142.4p and maintains quarterly dividend

Real Estate Credit Investments reported a net asset value of 142.4 pence per share as at 30 November 2025, with the portfolio invested across 24 real estate credit positions valued at £281.9 million.

