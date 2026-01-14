RECI investor update discusses continuation vote and real estate debt outlook

Real Estate Credit Investments Limited (LON: RECI) has announced the release of its latest investor update transcribe article on the DirectorsTalk platform.

In this investor session, Hardman & Co’s Financial Analyst Mark Hardman caught up with Real Estate Credit Investments Chair Andreas Tautscher and Cheyne Capital’s Chief Investment Officer of Real Estate Ravi Stickney to discuss RECI’s continuation vote, resilience in volatile markets, discount management, and recovery strategies in real estate debt.

