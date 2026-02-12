Why real estate credit is taking the lead in Europe’s reset

European real estate is no longer a market driven by cheap leverage and rising valuations. Higher interest rates have repriced assets, tightened liquidity and forced a reassessment of risk across the capital stack.

The valuation correction across European property markets has been significant enough to reset expectations but uneven enough to leave residual uncertainty. Equity investors remain exposed to further price movements, refinancing pressure and slower transactional activity. By contrast, lenders are entering loans at lower leverage levels and higher margins than were typical during the previous expansion. The result is a structural shift in favour of income visibility and downside protection.

Credit strategies benefit directly from the new rate environment. Loan pricing has adjusted upwards, enhancing returns for senior and whole loan providers. At the same time, underwriting standards have become more conservative, reflecting both regulatory pressures on banks and lessons from the rapid shift in monetary policy. Lower loan to value ratios and stronger covenant packages provide additional buffers against volatility in asset values.

