European property markets regain momentum as capital repositions

Real Estate Credit Investments

European commercial real estate is entering a more constructive phase, with improving clarity around pricing, financing and income prospects encouraging renewed investor engagement. Following a period of repricing driven by higher interest rates and tighter capital conditions, markets across the region are showing firmer foundations. Inflation has moderated, policy direction is more predictable and lenders are increasingly active, creating a framework that supports measured capital deployment.

Transaction activity remains selective, but confidence is building as valuation expectations align between buyers and sellers. The repricing process has reset entry points in many markets, which for long term investors enhances forward return potential. With greater transparency around funding costs and asset values, decision making is becoming more straightforward. This shift in tone is significant for timing, as improving liquidity often follows renewed conviction among institutional capital.

Occupier fundamentals in several sectors provide additional support. Prime offices in leading cities are benefiting from limited availability of high quality, energy efficient space. Demand is concentrated in modern buildings that meet sustainability standards and corporate requirements, reinforcing rental resilience in the best locations. Logistics and industrial assets continue to reflect structural demand drivers linked to supply chains and digital commerce. While growth expectations are more measured than in the previous cycle, the long term case remains intact.

Real Estate Credit Investments Limited (LON:RECI) is a closed-end investment company that specialises in European real estate credit markets. Their primary objective is to provide attractive and stable returns to their shareholders, mainly in the form of quarterly dividends, by exposing them to a diversified portfolio of real estate credit investments.

