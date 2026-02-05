Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Commercial real estate repositions for next phase of the cycle

Real Estate Credit Investments

Commercial real estate is entering a new stage in 2026 as investors return to the market with greater clarity on values, funding costs and sector resilience. After two years of repricing and constrained activity, transaction volumes are beginning to rise, supported by stabilising capital markets and a shift in investor focus towards income-generating assets.

European markets are leading the adjustment. Liquidity has improved, balance sheets have strengthened and institutional capital is re-engaging. Clearer price discovery and stronger rental fundamentals are enabling investors to underwrite deals with more confidence. While interest rates remain elevated, the environment is now more predictable, which reduces risk around financing and valuations.

Logistics, residential and retail assets with strong tenant demand are performing well, offering secure cash flows and rental growth. These sectors continue to attract capital, especially in locations with supply constraints. The office market remains mixed, with modern, energy-efficient buildings maintaining leasing activity while older, less adaptable space continues to face structural pressure.

Real Estate Credit Investments Limited (LON:RECI) is a closed-end investment company that specialises in European real estate credit markets. Their primary objective is to provide attractive and stable returns to their shareholders, mainly in the form of quarterly dividends, by exposing them to a diversified portfolio of real estate credit investments.

Share on:
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

Latest Company News

Real Estate Credit Investments

Commercial real estate repositions for next phase of the cycle

In 2026, commercial real estate is entering a more stable cycle, with investor focus shifting to income strength and sector selectivity.
Real Estate Credit Investments

Investor sentiment in global real estate reaches multi-year high

Global real estate investor confidence has reached its highest point since 2019, as institutions position portfolios for recovery and renewed capital deployment.
Hardman & Co

RECI Investor Day highlights upside opportunities in real estate lending

Hardman & Co analyst Mark Thomas discusses Real Estate Credit Investments Limited’s latest Investor Day, highlighting a strong pipeline of opportunities in less competitive real estate lending sub-sectors, disciplined capital allocation, and a continued focus on balancing risk management with shareholder returns.
Real Estate Credit Investments

RECI reports strong longer-term NAV performance to December 2025

As at 31 December 2025, Real Estate Credit Investments Limited delivered a NAV total return of 5.0% over one year, 20.7% over three years and 40.2% over five years, reflecting consistent income generation and portfolio resilience.
Real Estate Credit Investments

Real Estate repositions as capital rotates across private markets

Investors are taking a sharper, more selective approach as real estate competes within the wider real-assets mix.
Real Estate Credit Investments

RECI investor update discusses continuation vote and real estate debt outlook

Real Estate Credit Investments Limited (RECI) has published its latest investor update on the DirectorsTalk platform.

Latest interviews

View all interviews 

Company Presentations

View all Company Presentations

BrokersTalk

View all Broker Talk

FTSE 100 News

Search

Search

Green News

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

View all Question and Answers

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

Don't Miss Our News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Find us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Follow us on Social Media:

Home X-twitter Linkedin Facebook Spotify Apple