Investor sentiment in global real estate reaches multi-year high

Real Estate Credit Investments

Confidence among institutional real estate investors has reached its strongest level since 2019, according to the latest Investment Intentions Survey carried out by INREV, ANREV and PREA. The findings indicate a growing belief that the worst of the market correction may now be behind, with many investors preparing to increase allocations as conditions stabilise across key regions.

Nearly four in ten respondents globally intend to raise their real estate allocations over the next two years, while fewer than three in ten expect to decrease exposure.

Overall, current allocations sit just below target levels, with a global average of 12.4 per cent against a target of 12.5%. In Europe, investors are slightly overweight, while allocations in North America and Asia Pacific remain under target, pointing to potential for further capital deployment in those regions.

The UK and Germany remain the top destinations for cross-border capital, supported by their liquidity, transparency and scale. Spain continues to attract interest, particularly in the residential segment, while Denmark’s rise in investor preference highlights demand for stable, well-governed markets with strong ESG credentials. Seven of the top ten most sought-after investment markets are now located in Europe.

Real Estate Credit Investments Limited (LON:RECI) is a closed-end investment company that specialises in European real estate credit markets. Their primary objective is to provide attractive and stable returns to their shareholders, mainly in the form of quarterly dividends, by exposing them to a diversified portfolio of real estate credit investments.

Real Estate Credit Investments

Hardman & Co

RECI Investor Day highlights upside opportunities in real estate lending

Hardman & Co analyst Mark Thomas discusses Real Estate Credit Investments Limited’s latest Investor Day, highlighting a strong pipeline of opportunities in less competitive real estate lending sub-sectors, disciplined capital allocation, and a continued focus on balancing risk management with shareholder returns.
Real Estate Credit Investments

RECI reports strong longer-term NAV performance to December 2025

As at 31 December 2025, Real Estate Credit Investments Limited delivered a NAV total return of 5.0% over one year, 20.7% over three years and 40.2% over five years, reflecting consistent income generation and portfolio resilience.
Real Estate Credit Investments

Real Estate repositions as capital rotates across private markets

Investors are taking a sharper, more selective approach as real estate competes within the wider real-assets mix.
Real Estate Credit Investments

RECI investor update discusses continuation vote and real estate debt outlook

Real Estate Credit Investments Limited (RECI) has published its latest investor update on the DirectorsTalk platform.
Real Estate Credit Investments - RECI

Real Estate Credit Investments Gains Strong Shareholder Backing Following 2025 Continuation Vote (LON:RECI)

RECI secured 95% continuation backing as management discussed higher rates, refinancing risk, discount management and recovery processes within its senior real estate debt portfolio focused.

