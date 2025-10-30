Real estate credit repositioning amid a shifting lending backdrop

Across multiple markets, capital providers are increasingly repositioning for real‑estate credit opportunities as banks scale back or refocus their origination activity. In the United States for example, private credit funds are stepping in to finance multifamily and healthcare‑property projects as traditional lenders under regulatory and capital‑constraint pressure recede.

In the UK, the early‑2025 data show new lending for commercial real‑estate surged by about one‑third year‑on‑year in the first half of the year, reaching approximately £22.3 billion. This rise is driven principally by banks renewing their appetite and by development‑finance transactions, including second‑aries in the loan syndicated market.

A one‑third uplift in new originations signals that lenders believe the worst of the pause may be over, or at least that opportunities are emerging. The decompression between banks pulling back and private or alternative credit stepping in creates structural opportunity. Lenders facing regulatory capital or deposit issues are de‑emphasising certain real‑estate exposures; this opens space for non‑bank or specialist real‑estate credit funds to fill the gap.

Real Estate Credit Investments Limited (LON:RECI) is a closed-end investment company that specialises in European real estate credit markets. Their primary objective is to provide attractive and stable returns to their shareholders, mainly in the form of quarterly dividends, by exposing them to a diversified portfolio of real estate credit investments.