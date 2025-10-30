Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Real estate credit repositioning amid a shifting lending backdrop

Real Estate Credit Investments Limited

Across multiple markets, capital providers are increasingly repositioning for real‑estate credit opportunities as banks scale back or refocus their origination activity. In the United States for example, private credit funds are stepping in to finance multifamily and healthcare‑property projects as traditional lenders under regulatory and capital‑constraint pressure recede.

In the UK, the early‑2025 data show new lending for commercial real‑estate surged by about one‑third year‑on‑year in the first half of the year, reaching approximately £22.3 billion. This rise is driven principally by banks renewing their appetite and by development‑finance transactions, including second‑aries in the loan syndicated market.

A one‑third uplift in new originations signals that lenders believe the worst of the pause may be over, or at least that opportunities are emerging. The decompression between banks pulling back and private or alternative credit stepping in creates structural opportunity. Lenders facing regulatory capital or deposit issues are de‑emphasising certain real‑estate exposures; this opens space for non‑bank or specialist real‑estate credit funds to fill the gap.

Real Estate Credit Investments Limited (LON:RECI) is a closed-end investment company that specialises in European real estate credit markets. Their primary objective is to provide attractive and stable returns to their shareholders, mainly in the form of quarterly dividends, by exposing them to a diversified portfolio of real estate credit investments.

Share on:
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

Latest Company News

Why Real Estate Credit Investments’ Resilience Could Be an Investor’s Hidden Advantage (Video)

RECI offers something rare: liquid access to a booming but illiquid market. Harman & Co’s Mark Thomas explains how this unique real estate credit investor continues to provide strong returns
Real Estate Credit Investments Limited

Real Estate Credit Investments extends share buybacks up to £10 million

Real Estate Credit Investments has extended its share buyback programme to 31 March 2026 with a limit of up to £10 million. Since the launch of its first programme in
Real Estate Credit Investments Limited

Real Estate Credit Investments maintains quarterly 3p dividend for 8 years (LON:RECI)

Real Estate Credit Investments has declared a first interim dividend of 3.0 pence per Ordinary Share for the year ending 31 March 2026, payable on 17 October 2025 to shareholders
Hardman & Co

Real Estate Credit Investments: What RECI brings to investors

Real Estate Credit Investments offers a near 10% dividend yield backed by recurring interest income, with a track record of stability through various market cycles.
Real Estate Credit Investments Limited

9.6% dividend yield: RECI is one of the UK top dividend stocks

Real Estate Credit Investments posted a dividend yield of 9.6% in its August 2025 factsheet, with a diversified portfolio of 23 investments valued at £307.9m. The company committed £17.1m during
Real Estate Credit Investments Limited

Real Estate Credit Investments delivers £34.5m loan repayments and stable NAV

Real Estate Credit Investments posted a NAV of 143.7p per share as at 31 July 2025, with a diversified portfolio of 22 investments valued at £301.2m. During the month, two

Latest interviews

View all interviews 

Company Presentations

View all Company Presentations

BrokersTalk

View all Broker Talk

FTSE 100 News

Search

Search

Green News

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

View all Question and Answers

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

Don't Miss Our News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Find us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Follow us on Social Media:

Home X-twitter Linkedin Facebook Spotify Apple