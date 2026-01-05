Real Estate Credit Investments: Why 95% of Investors Voted to Stay In While Rivals Wind Down (Video)

In an environment where peers are folding, Real Estate Credit Investments (LON:RECI) stands out — and investors know it. In this investor Q&A, Chairman Andreas Tautscher and Cheyne Capital’s CIO Ravi Stickney lay out why the fund secured overwhelming shareholder support to continue, what structural shifts in real estate mean for pricing, and how RECI is navigating refinancing risk with confidence. They reveal the tactical edge behind recoveries, the strategy behind selective buybacks, and why RECI’s lending model is built for this market, not the last one.
Key Moments:
- 00:51 – Why RECI secured 95% shareholder approval to continue
- 01:57 – The Cheyne Capital advantage in premium deal flow
- 02:53 – Ravi on why 2022 was the structural reset for real estate
- 05:07 – What’s really driving persistent discounts in the trust space
- 07:03 – How RECI manages recoveries and problem loans
- 10:25 – Risk management, board oversight, and investor transparency
RECI is a London-listed investment company focused on real estate-backed credit, delivering diversified yield via exposure to European real estate loans originated and managed by Cheyne Capital.