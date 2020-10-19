Proactis Holdings Win 7-year contract with Union Sanitaire et Sociale Aude Pyrénées

Proactis Holdings PLC, (LON:PHD), the business spend management solution provider, has announced that it has signed a 7-year contract with Union Sanitaire et Sociale Aude Pyrénées (“USSAP”) to provide its business spend management solution.

As announced previously, the Group adopted a new go-to market strategy for each of its US, France and Germany territories designed to replicate that of the UK and Netherlands. This contract win represents a strategically important milestone, being the first new customer in France to sign up under that new strategy.

The solution will cover the contract to order process and will initially be deployed with 100 users with an expectation to increase the number substantially during 2021.

USSAP is a not-for-profit organisation in the medical and health sector located in the South-West region of France consisting of 60 self-managed locations and approximately 1,700 employees.

Ms. Valliere, Chief Financial Officer at USSAP, commented: “After a year and a half researching the market, USSAP selected Proactis because of its experience with major players in the healthcare sector such as UniHA and AP-HP. We particularly appreciated the ergonomy and intuitive use of the Proactis solution and, as a non-profit association, we also seek value. The ability to implement the Proactis solution quickly and without additional integration and training costs was crucial.”

Tim Sykes, Chief Executive Officer at Proactis Holdings, commented: “This contract win is a crucial proof point in Proactis’ strategy to sell its single business spend management solution internationally. We are delighted to have been selected by USSAP in France following our success at DWIYDAG in Germany.”

