Planet Fitness, Inc. – Consensus ‘buy’ rating and 7.2% Upside Potential

Planet Fitness, Inc. which can be found using ticker (PLNT) have now 18 market analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus now points to a rating of ‘buy’. The target price High/Low ranges between $150.00 and $84.00 suggesting an average Analsyt target price of $106.01. Given that the stocks previous close was at $98.87 this would imply there is now a potential upside of 7.2%. The 50 day moving average now sits at $94.47 and the 200 day MA is $77.57. The company has a market capitalization of 8.42B. Currently the stock stands at: $99.59 USD

The potential market cap would be $9,033,331,420 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 53.54, revenue per share of $12.19 and a 6.55% return on assets.

Planet Fitness, Inc. is a franchisor and operator of fitness centers in the United States. The Company operates through three segments: Franchise; Corporate-owned stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment includes operations related to the Company’s franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, the Dominican Republic and Canada. The Corporate-owned stores segment includes operations with respect to all corporate-owned stores throughout the United States and Canada. The Equipment segment includes the sale of equipment to franchisee-owned stores. As of June 18, 2019, it had approximately 13.6 million members and 1806 stores in 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Canada and the Dominican Republic.