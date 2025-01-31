Planet Fitness, Inc. – Consensus ‘buy’ rating and 3.9% Upside Potential

Planet Fitness, Inc. which can be found using ticker (PLNT) now have 17 market analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus now points to a rating of ‘buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between $150.00 and $85.00 calculating the average target price we see $111.72. Now with the previous closing price of $107.51 this indicates there is a potential upside of 3.9%. Also worth taking note is the 50 day moving average now sits at $101.08 and the 200 moving average now moves to $81.19. The market cap for the company is 9.23B. The price for the stock stands currently at: $109.07 USD

The potential market cap would be $9,587,902,446 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 58.33, revenue per share of $12.19 and a 6.55% return on assets.

Planet Fitness, Inc. is a franchisor and operator of fitness centers in the United States. The Company operates through three segments: Franchise; Corporate-owned stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment includes operations related to the Company’s franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, the Dominican Republic and Canada. The Corporate-owned stores segment includes operations with respect to all corporate-owned stores throughout the United States and Canada. The Equipment segment includes the sale of equipment to franchisee-owned stores. As of June 18, 2019, it had approximately 13.6 million members and 1806 stores in 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Canada and the Dominican Republic.