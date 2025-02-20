Planet Fitness, Inc. Share Price Target ‘$111.72’, now 11.6% Upside Potential

Planet Fitness, Inc. with ticker code (PLNT) now have 17 market analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus now points to a rating of ‘buy’. The target price High/Low ranges between $150.00 and $85.00 and has a mean share price target at $111.72. (at the time of writing). Given that the stocks previous close was at $100.12 and the analysts are correct then we can expect a percentage increase in value of 11.6%. There is a 50 day moving average of $102.78 and the 200 day MA is $84.35. The market cap for the company is 8.47B. The stock price is currently at: $100.12 USD

The potential market cap would be $9,450,769,863 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 53.83, revenue per share of $12.19 and a 6.55% return on assets.

Planet Fitness, Inc. is a franchisor and operator of fitness centers in the United States. The Company operates through three segments: Franchise; Corporate-owned stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment includes operations related to the Company’s franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, the Dominican Republic and Canada. The Corporate-owned stores segment includes operations with respect to all corporate-owned stores throughout the United States and Canada. The Equipment segment includes the sale of equipment to franchisee-owned stores. As of June 18, 2019, it had approximately 13.6 million members and 1806 stores in 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Canada and the Dominican Republic.