Planet Fitness, Inc. – Consensus ‘buy’ rating and 7.0% Upside Potential

Planet Fitness, Inc. which can be found using ticker (PLNT) now have 17 confirmed analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between $150.00 and $85.00 and has a mean target at $111.72. Given that the stocks previous close was at $104.46 this would imply there is now a potential upside of 7.0%. Also worth taking note is the 50 day moving average now sits at $99.60 and the 200 day MA is $79.92. The total market capitalization for the company now stands at 9.14B. Currently the stock stands at: $108.05 USD

The potential market cap would be $9,775,566,225 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 58.09, revenue per share of $12.19 and a 6.55% return on assets.

Planet Fitness, Inc. is a franchisor and operator of fitness centers in the United States. The Company operates through three segments: Franchise; Corporate-owned stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment includes operations related to the Company’s franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, the Dominican Republic and Canada. The Corporate-owned stores segment includes operations with respect to all corporate-owned stores throughout the United States and Canada. The Equipment segment includes the sale of equipment to franchisee-owned stores. As of June 18, 2019, it had approximately 13.6 million members and 1806 stores in 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Canada and the Dominican Republic.