Planet Fitness, Inc. – Consensus ‘buy’ rating and 9.5% Upside Potential

Planet Fitness, Inc. which can be found using ticker (PLNT) have now 17 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is pointing to ‘buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between $150.00 and $85.00 suggesting an average Analsyt target price of $111.72. Given that the stocks previous close was at $102.06 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 9.5%. The 50 day moving average now sits at $102.72 and the 200 moving average now moves to $83.73. The market cap for the company is 8.79B. The current share price for the company is: $103.86 USD

The potential market cap would be $9,617,449,378 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 55.84, revenue per share of $12.19 and a 6.55% return on assets.

Planet Fitness, Inc. is a franchisor and operator of fitness centers in the United States. The Company operates through three segments: Franchise; Corporate-owned stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment includes operations related to the Company’s franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, the Dominican Republic and Canada. The Corporate-owned stores segment includes operations with respect to all corporate-owned stores throughout the United States and Canada. The Equipment segment includes the sale of equipment to franchisee-owned stores. As of June 18, 2019, it had approximately 13.6 million members and 1806 stores in 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Canada and the Dominican Republic.