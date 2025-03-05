Planet Fitness, Inc. Share Price Target ‘$107.54’, now 15.6% Upside Potential

Planet Fitness, Inc. which can be found using ticker (PLNT) have now 19 confirmed analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between $150.00 and $82.00 suggesting an average analyst share price target price of $107.54. (at the time of writing). Given that the stocks previous close was at $93.06 and the analysts are correct then we can expect a percentage increase in value of 15.6%. The 50 day MA is $101.83 while the 200 day moving average is $85.62. The market capitalization for the company is 8.07B. Currently the stock stands at: $95.27 USD

The potential market cap would be $9,321,731,288 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 46.47, revenue per share of $12.88 and a 6.77% return on assets.

Planet Fitness, Inc. is a franchisor and operator of fitness centers in the United States. The Company operates through three segments: Franchise; Corporate-owned stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment includes operations related to the Company’s franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, the Dominican Republic and Canada. The Corporate-owned stores segment includes operations with respect to all corporate-owned stores throughout the United States and Canada. The Equipment segment includes the sale of equipment to franchisee-owned stores. As of June 18, 2019, it had approximately 13.6 million members and 1806 stores in 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Canada and the Dominican Republic.