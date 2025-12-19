Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Pipeshield builds scour protection into marine infrastructure

Tekmar Group plc

Pipeshield International specialises in anti-scour and subsea protection systems. Its focus is clear: prevent seabed erosion and stabilise marine structures through engineered products designed for long-term use.

The company’s concrete mattresses are its core product, offered in multiple configurations depending on site requirements. These include its patented Nose to Notch (N2 Edge) profile, which improves stability once placed. Many mattresses are delivered pre-fitted with GEO-MAT geotextile linings, streamlining installation and increasing resistance to erosion immediately after placement.

Pipeshield also supplies a wider range of protection tools such as rock filter units, fabric formworks, geotextiles, rubber systems, bulk bags, drop bags and grout. Its Precise Rock Placement (PRP) units are designed for controlled placement of stabilising material in constrained subsea areas, reducing the risk of asset damage and minimising overplacement.

The company operates permanent facilities across five continents but can also manufacture locally near the project site. This flexibility reduces shipping costs and keeps timelines tight.

Tekmar Group plc (LON:TGP) vision is to be the leading provider of technology and services to the global offshore energy markets. The Group’s three primary operating companies are RYDER, Tekmar Energy and Pipeshield International.

Share on:
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

Latest Company News

Tekmar Group plc

Pipeshield builds scour protection into marine infrastructure

Pipeshield integrates scour protection into marine assets from day one, reducing long-term risk and installation complexity.
Tekmar Group

Tekmar Group secures second €8m offshore wind contract

Tekmar Group has been awarded a contract worth more than €8 million to supply its 10th Generation Cable Protection System for a major UK offshore wind farm.
Tekmar Group plc

Tekmar strikes £8 million deal in UK offshore wind push

Tekmar’s new £8 m UK wind‑farm contract signals a shift from opportunistic project wins to a structured, multi‑year order pipeline in subsea energy infrastructure.
Tekmar Group

Tekmar Group announces major €8m contract and record order book

Tekmar has secured an €8m contract for a major UK offshore wind project and reported an improved second half performance for FY25, with revenue expected to reach about £29m and adjusted EBITDA moving above breakeven.
Tekmar Group plc

How Pipeshield is using location to cut project risk and cost

Pipeshield is using its UK locations to reduce cost, cut risk and speed up delivery in offshore energy projects.
Tekmar Group plc

A new Middle East contract shifts focus for Tekmar Group

Tekmar’s new £3.5 m contract in the Middle East signals a shift in scale and strategy that investors should not overlook.

Latest interviews

View all interviews 

Company Presentations

View all Company Presentations

BrokersTalk

View all Broker Talk

FTSE 100 News

Search

Search

Green News

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

View all Question and Answers

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

Don't Miss Our News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Find us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Follow us on Social Media:

Home X-twitter Linkedin Facebook Spotify Apple