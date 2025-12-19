Pipeshield builds scour protection into marine infrastructure

Pipeshield International specialises in anti-scour and subsea protection systems. Its focus is clear: prevent seabed erosion and stabilise marine structures through engineered products designed for long-term use.

The company’s concrete mattresses are its core product, offered in multiple configurations depending on site requirements. These include its patented Nose to Notch (N2 Edge) profile, which improves stability once placed. Many mattresses are delivered pre-fitted with GEO-MAT geotextile linings, streamlining installation and increasing resistance to erosion immediately after placement.

Pipeshield also supplies a wider range of protection tools such as rock filter units, fabric formworks, geotextiles, rubber systems, bulk bags, drop bags and grout. Its Precise Rock Placement (PRP) units are designed for controlled placement of stabilising material in constrained subsea areas, reducing the risk of asset damage and minimising overplacement.

The company operates permanent facilities across five continents but can also manufacture locally near the project site. This flexibility reduces shipping costs and keeps timelines tight.

