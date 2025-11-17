Tekmar Group secures €3.5m Middle East cable protection contract

Tekmar Group plc (LON:TGP), a leading provider of asset protection technology and offshore energy services, has announced it has won a new contract valued in excess of €3.5 million to supply cable protection technology to a major offshore energy project in the Middle East, with delivery scheduled by June 2026.

The award is Tekmar’s largest polyurethane cable protection contract to date with this customer, a leading global oilfield services provider. The increasing value being a reflection of the customer’s growing trust and confidence in Tekmar’s ability to deliver larger and more complex projects in the region.

This latest success reinforces Tekmar’s position as a trusted leader in asset protection technology, supported by a proven track record of delivery for major customers.

Richard Turner, CEO of Tekmar Group, said: “This award highlights our continued growth in the Middle East and the confidence customers place in Tekmar’s proven technology and engineering expertise. We are seeing strong momentum in regional demand for cable protection, following the $10 million Middle East contract announced in September. Through a combination of innovation, proven performance, and customer focus, Tekmar continues to be recognised as the partner of choice for protecting the world’s most critical offshore assets.”

