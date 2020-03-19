OnTheMarket plc Deliver Agent Support Package in COVID-19 Update

OnTheMarket plc (LON:OTMP), the agent-backed company which operates the OnTheMarket.com property portal, announced today a payment support initiative for its agent customers to help ease the anticipated impact of the evolving COVID-19 situation.

33% listing fee discount for 3 months

To help reduce the cash flow pressure which agents are expected to face, OnTheMarket is introducing a 33% listing fee discount for invoices issued in the 3 months starting April 2020. This discount will be given to all OnTheMarket agent customers who are paying on full-tariff listing agreements.

It is too early to give guidance on the potential impact of COVID-19 on our results for the current financial year to 31 January 2021. While revenues may be impacted in the short term, the Group will preserve cash through the careful management of costs.

Clive Beattie, Acting Chief Executive Officer, commented: “OnTheMarket exists because agents had the foresight to want their own portal in order to control their online marketing cost base. “It is the core strategy of OnTheMarket as the agent-backed portal to deliver value and to provide first-class support for our agent customers. “We are resolutely focused on doing everything possible to deliver value to our customers, both in these circumstances and beyond. “We are the agents’ portal. We understand the next few months are going to be tough and, as such, we believe simply kicking the monthly rate back is not helping agent partners, it’s delaying the unavoidable. We believe that offering this discount early will assist agents to control their costs in the face of such uncertain times.”

