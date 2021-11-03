Twitter
Linkedin
Facebook

Oncimmune Holdings Annual General Meeting and posting of Annual Report

oncimmune holdings

Oncimmune Holdings plc (LON:ONC), the leading global immunodiagnostics group, today gave notice that its Annual General Meeting will be held at 10:00am GMT on 26 November 2021 at the offices of Pinsent Masons LLP, 30 Crown Place, Earl Street, London, EC2A 4ES.

The Company’s Annual Report and Accounts for the year ended 31 May 2021 and the Notice of AGM have been sent to shareholders and can also be viewed on the “Investors” section of the Company’s website at www.oncimmune.com.

In light of the on-going COVID-19 pandemic and the fact that UK Government restrictions and guidelines as to public gatherings and social distancing can be altered at short notice, the Board strongly urges all shareholders to register their votes in advance by appointing the Chairman of the meeting as their proxy and to provide their voting responses in advance of the AGM.

However, if shareholders nonetheless plan to attend the AGM in person, they are asked to email the Company at company.secretary@oncimmune.com by 10.00am GMT on 24 November 2021 to confirm that intention, giving details of their name and shareholder reference number. Oncimmune is asking shareholders to do this so that it can seek to put in place any appropriate measures to comply with the then current UK Government restrictions and guidelines (to the extent there are any) regarding public gatherings and social distancing. The health and safety of shareholders and colleagues is the Company’s priority, and we are committed to supporting the UK Government’s efforts in relation to the response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

You might also enjoy reading  Oncimmune Holdings Notice of full year results ended 31 May 2021 and investor presentations

To further facilitate engagement with investors, shareholders can submit questions to the Directors ahead of the AGM by email to agm2021@oncimmune.com. The Directors will endeavor to respond to appropriately raised questions in a timely manner.

Good news travels fast (but only if you make that happen):

Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on email
Email
Share on reddit
Reddit

Latest interviews

Company Presentations

Brokers Talk

FTSE 100

FTSE 100 News

FTSE 250

AIM All Share Index

News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Green News

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

Useful links

Disclaimer

You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

© 2021 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.