Oncimmune Holdings Annual General Meeting and posting of Annual Report

Oncimmune Holdings plc (LON:ONC), the leading global immunodiagnostics group, today gave notice that its Annual General Meeting will be held at 10:00am GMT on 26 November 2021 at the offices of Pinsent Masons LLP, 30 Crown Place, Earl Street, London, EC2A 4ES.

The Company’s Annual Report and Accounts for the year ended 31 May 2021 and the Notice of AGM have been sent to shareholders and can also be viewed on the “Investors” section of the Company’s website at www.oncimmune.com.

In light of the on-going COVID-19 pandemic and the fact that UK Government restrictions and guidelines as to public gatherings and social distancing can be altered at short notice, the Board strongly urges all shareholders to register their votes in advance by appointing the Chairman of the meeting as their proxy and to provide their voting responses in advance of the AGM.

However, if shareholders nonetheless plan to attend the AGM in person, they are asked to email the Company at company.secretary@oncimmune.com by 10.00am GMT on 24 November 2021 to confirm that intention, giving details of their name and shareholder reference number. Oncimmune is asking shareholders to do this so that it can seek to put in place any appropriate measures to comply with the then current UK Government restrictions and guidelines (to the extent there are any) regarding public gatherings and social distancing. The health and safety of shareholders and colleagues is the Company’s priority, and we are committed to supporting the UK Government’s efforts in relation to the response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

To further facilitate engagement with investors, shareholders can submit questions to the Directors ahead of the AGM by email to agm2021@oncimmune.com. The Directors will endeavor to respond to appropriately raised questions in a timely manner.