Oncimmune Holdings report two further ImmunoINSIGHTS contracts signed

oncimmune holdings

Oncimmune Holdings plc (LON:ONC), the leading global immunodiagnostics group, today announced the signing of two new ImmunoINSIGHTS commercial contracts.

The first contract is with an US-based clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company which is developing first-in-class cellular immunotherapies for cancer patients utilizing off-the-shelf natural killer (“NK”) cell and CAR-NK cell products. Under this contract, Oncimmune will utilize its specific high-throughput proprietary biomarker discovery platform, SeroTagTM, to identify autoantibodies that can be predictive of patient clinical response, and potential resistance to engineered cellular therapies in hematological and solid tumor oncology indications.

This new contract demonstrates the significant potential that the Company’s ImmunoINSIGHTS technology platform could have in the engineered cellular therapy place.

The second contract signed is with a US-based clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing a proprietary technology which harnesses the power of the immune system, to combat cancer by leveraging their proprietary technology to discover, develop and commercialize transformative oncology treatments. This project will profile the autoantibodies in patients treated with a virus-like particle which stimulates anti-tumor T cells. By profiling patients longitudinally, the aim of the project is to demonstrate how the immune system is affected by this therapy.

Dr Adam M Hill, CEO of Oncimmune Holdings said: “We are pleased to announce a further two contracts with our ImmunoINSIGHTS platform which demonstrates the progress that our Commercial team are making from our new US office in Boston. We are particularly excited by the signing of our first contract within the allogenic and CAR-NK market segment which we believe could open up a new opportunity for our services in the engineered cellular therapy space. Unlocking the utility of the ImmunoINSIGHTS platform in these cutting-edge therapies promises to substantially improve clinical outcomes for cancer patients.”

