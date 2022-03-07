Oncimmune Holdings follow-on contract signed with leading US medical research organisation

Oncimmune Holdings plc (LON:ONC), the leading global immunodiagnostics group, today announced the signing of a new commercial follow-on contract with a world-leading medical research organisation based in the US, to validate the findings from a previous study to assess the autoimmune responses to SARS-CoV-2 infection in immune-compromised patients.

Under the terms of this follow-on contract, new samples will be analysed using Oncimmune’s existing SeroTagTM COVID-19 autoantigen array, to confirm the autoimmune reactions already seen in patients with underlying autoimmune diseases, such as irritable bowel disease.