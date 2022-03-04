Oncimmune ImmunoINSIGHTS contract signed with leading top 10 global pharmaceutical company

Oncimmune Holdings plc (LON:ONC), the leading global immunodiagnostics group, has today announced the signing of a commercial contract with a new top 10 global pharmaceutical company by revenue, initially focusing on the autoantibody profiling of Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyradiculoneuropathy.

Under the terms of this new contract, Oncimmune will utilise its specific high-throughput proprietary biomarker discovery platform, SeroTagTM, to identify autoantibodies related to CIDP. Specifically, ImmunoINSIGHTS will produce and validate CIDP specific antigens utilising the SeroTagTM platform to screen clinical samples from CIDP patients for related autoantibodies.

CIDP is a rare type of autoimmune disease which attacks the myelin sheaths, the fatty coverings intended to insulate and protect nerves. Often referred to as Guillain-Barré syndrome (GBS) in its acute phase, CIDP is chronic, difficult to diagnose and can lead to permanent physical impairment if not treated in its earliest stages.