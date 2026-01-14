Follow us on:

Multi-asset investing offers balanced market exposure

Global Opportunities Trust

Multi-asset investing combines different asset classes, such as equities, bonds, cash and alternatives, into a single portfolio. This structure is designed to spread risk and reduce volatility while aiming to deliver consistent outcomes across a range of market environments.

Diversification is the core principle. Holding assets that respond differently to market conditions can help cushion the impact of downturns in any one area. When equity markets weaken, bonds or alternative assets may provide stability. This reduces the need for investors to time the market or shift allocations in response to economic news.

Most multi-asset strategies are managed by professional teams with the flexibility to adjust positions as conditions change. This tactical allocation allows managers to reduce exposure to riskier assets when needed or increase holdings in areas showing stronger potential. Active oversight is key, especially during periods of inflation, interest rate changes or geopolitical uncertainty.

Global Opportunities Trust plc LON:GOT) invests globally in undervalued asset classes without reference to the composition of any stock market index.

