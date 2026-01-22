Follow us on:

Unilever builds global momentum through US market focus

Global Opportunities Trust

Unilever’s business in the United States is now a major driver of its global growth, supported by a strategy that gives local teams more control over product development, marketing and innovation. The company is moving away from a one-size-fits-all global approach, instead building products and campaigns specifically for the US consumer, backed by global R&D and supply chain scale.

This ‘US for US’ model has delivered sustained volume growth across core categories, particularly in Personal Care and Beauty & Wellbeing. These areas make up the largest share of Unilever’s turnover in the US, and the company continues to invest behind them.

Shifting demographics, smaller households and rising interest in wellness and premium formats are creating openings for growth. Unilever is targeting these trends with smaller pack sizes, value-tier innovations and product formats designed for convenience and self-care, supporting both share gains and brand stretch.

Unilever remains a high-conviction holding in Global Opportunities Trust plc, based on its brand strength, operational discipline and ability to grow margins.

Global Opportunities Trust plc LON:GOT) invests globally in undervalued asset classes without reference to the composition of any stock market index.

