Likewise reports positive trading update, total sales revenue up 11%

Likewise Group plc (LON:LIKE), the fast growing UK floor coverings distributor, has announced that trading in October and November has been particularly positive, with like for like performance showing strong growth against the corresponding period last year.

Total sales revenue in the two months showed an increase of 11.0% taking the year to date to 7.5%.

Sales revenue in Likewise Floors increased by 18.8% and year to date 15.3%.

Average daily sales in November were £704k demonstrating the Group is making positive progress towards creating a business in excess of £200 million sales revenue.

Likewise Group remains on track to achieve current market expectations for the financial year ending 31 December 2024. Furthermore, the increasing sales revenue and gross margin in H2 2024 is beginning to deliver operational gearing which provides the Group with momentum to achieve its objectives in 2025.

We thank all our employees for their efforts during the year. Also suppliers, customers and shareholders for their ongoing support. Wishing every one a Merry Christmas and prosperous New Year.