Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Likewise reports positive trading update, total sales revenue up 11%

Likewise Group Tony Brewer: Capturing beyond 10% of £2 billion flooring market (Video)
[shareaholic app="share_buttons" id_name="post_below_content"]

Likewise Group plc (LON:LIKE), the fast growing UK floor coverings distributor, has announced that trading in October and November has been particularly positive, with like for like performance showing strong growth against the corresponding period last year.

Total sales revenue in the two months showed an increase of 11.0% taking the year to date to 7.5%.

Sales revenue in Likewise Floors increased by 18.8% and year to date 15.3%.

Average daily sales in November were £704k demonstrating the Group is making positive progress towards creating a business in excess of £200 million sales revenue.

Likewise Group remains on track to achieve current market expectations for the financial year ending 31 December 2024. Furthermore, the increasing sales revenue and gross margin in H2 2024 is beginning to deliver operational gearing which provides the Group with momentum to achieve its objectives in 2025.

We thank all our employees for their efforts during the year. Also suppliers, customers and shareholders for their ongoing support. Wishing every one a Merry Christmas and prosperous New Year.

We’ll keep you in the loop!

Join 1,000's of investors who read our articles first

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Twitter
LinkedIn
Facebook
Email
Reddit
Telegram
WhatsApp
Pocket
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

Latest Company News

Likewise Group plc

Likewise Group reports 6.2% Sales Growth and Increased Dividends in H1 2024

Likewise Group plc (LON:LIKE) reports a 6.2% sales revenue increase and 16.8% growth in Likewise Floors for H1 2024, despite challenging market conditions.
Likewise Group plc

Likewise Group to release its interim results on 30 September 2024

Likewise Group launches £250,000 share buyback programme

Likewise Group plc (LON:LIKE) announces a share buyback of up to £250,000, aiming to repurchase ordinary shares using their existing cash resources.
Likewise Group plc

Likewise Group plc: Strong Growth and Strategic Expansion

Likewise Group plc, a top distributor of UK floor coverings, showcases 8.5% sales growth in its AGM update, driven by strategic expansions and investments.
Likewise Group plc

Likewise Group reports Strong Sales Growth and Market Expansion ahead of AGM

Likewise Group plc (LON:LIKE) announces positive progress ahead of its AGM, with an 8.5% increase in gross sales revenue in H1 2024, driven by strong market performance.
Likewise Group plc

Likewise Group Plc Strong Growth in 2023 Sets the Stage for Future Success

Likewise Group Plc (LON:LIKE) reports strong financial performance for 2023, with revenue growth and strategic investments driving future growth.

Latest interviews

View all interviews 

Company Presentations

View all Company Presentations

Brokers Talk

View all Broker Talk

FTSE 100 News

Search

Search

Green News

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

View all Question and Answers

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

Don't Miss Our News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Find us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Useful links

Disclaimer

You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

© 2024 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.