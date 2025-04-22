Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Likewise Group surges ahead with Q1 growth and expansion

Likewise plc

Likewise Group has kicked off 2025 with impressive momentum, delivering a 10.7% increase in sales during the first quarter. This robust performance underscores the company’s effective growth strategy and positions it for continued success in the flooring distribution sector.

The company’s strong start to the year reflects its commitment to expanding market presence and enhancing logistics capabilities. By focusing on strategic initiatives and operational efficiency, Likewise Group is well-positioned to capitalise on emerging opportunities and drive sustained growth.

Likewise Group’s positive trajectory in the first quarter of 2025 highlights its resilience and adaptability in a competitive market. With a clear focus on strategic expansion and customer satisfaction, the company is poised to maintain its upward momentum throughout the year.

Likewise Group PLC (LON:LIKE) is a distributor of floorcoverings and matting and has the opportunity to consolidate the domestic and commercial floorcovering markets to become one of the UK’s largest distributors in this sector.

Share on:
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

Latest Company News

Likewise Group plc

Likewise completes Share Buyback Programme

Likewise Group plc (LON:LIKE), a leading UK floor coverings distributor, has successfully completed its Buyback Programme, achieving a total of £200,000.
Likewise Group plc

Likewise Group expands UK coverage with new logistics centre

Likewise Group plc expands its reach with a £1.2M logistics hub purchase in Plymouth, boosting UK coverage and promising strong growth in 2025.

Likewise Group reports £150.8m revenue milestone and 2025 expansion plans

Likewise Group plc reports significant growth with 2024 revenue at £150.8M, strong logistics advancements, and strategic 2025 expansion plans.
Likewise Group plc

Likewise reports positive trading update, total sales revenue up 11%

Likewise Group plc reports strong growth in October-November, with sales revenue up 11.0%. The UK floor coverings distributor aims for £200M in sales.
Likewise Group plc

Likewise Group reports 6.2% Sales Growth and Increased Dividends in H1 2024

Likewise Group plc (LON:LIKE) reports a 6.2% sales revenue increase and 16.8% growth in Likewise Floors for H1 2024, despite challenging market conditions.
Likewise Group plc

Likewise Group to release its interim results on 30 September 2024

Latest interviews

View all interviews 

Company Presentations

View all Company Presentations

Brokers Talk

View all Broker Talk

FTSE 100 News

Search

Search

Green News

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

View all Question and Answers

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

Don't Miss Our News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Find us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Useful links

Disclaimer

You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

© 2025 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.