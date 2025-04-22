Likewise Group surges ahead with Q1 growth and expansion

Likewise Group has kicked off 2025 with impressive momentum, delivering a 10.7% increase in sales during the first quarter. This robust performance underscores the company’s effective growth strategy and positions it for continued success in the flooring distribution sector.

The company’s strong start to the year reflects its commitment to expanding market presence and enhancing logistics capabilities. By focusing on strategic initiatives and operational efficiency, Likewise Group is well-positioned to capitalise on emerging opportunities and drive sustained growth.

Likewise Group’s positive trajectory in the first quarter of 2025 highlights its resilience and adaptability in a competitive market. With a clear focus on strategic expansion and customer satisfaction, the company is poised to maintain its upward momentum throughout the year.

Likewise Group PLC (LON:LIKE) is a distributor of floorcoverings and matting and has the opportunity to consolidate the domestic and commercial floorcovering markets to become one of the UK’s largest distributors in this sector.