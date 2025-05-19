Follow us on:

Likewise races towards £200 million target as sales surge again in 2025

Likewise Group

Likewise Group continues to outperform expectations in 2025, recording a remarkable 10.2% increase in turnover for the first four months of the year. This performance builds on the company’s 2024 success, when it achieved a 7.4% uplift to reach £149.8 million in annual sales. The momentum established over the past year has not only been sustained but strengthened, positioning the business on track to exceed £170 million in sales by year-end.

This accelerating performance is the result of a clear, well-executed strategy. Likewise Group has invested heavily in building a robust operational platform designed to scale efficiently. These efforts are now bearing fruit, with operational improvements supporting higher sales volumes without compromising service levels or margins. Chief Executive Tony Brewer has highlighted the company’s commitment to enhancing customer engagement through new merchandising initiatives. These include updated display stand programmes and a series of fresh product launches set to roll out in the second half of the year. These initiatives are aimed at increasing market visibility, driving order volumes, and securing greater market share across the UK.

Likewise’s ambition to hit the £200 million turnover milestone feels increasingly within reach. This is not growth for growth’s sake, but a calculated expansion supported by a solid financial foundation. The company has delivered a significant increase in underlying EBITDA, rising from £7.9 million to £8.8 million in 2024. This improvement in profitability demonstrates that Likewise’s growth is being achieved sustainably, with a focus on generating real value for shareholders.

Equally impressive is the group’s disciplined approach to capital management. Likewise has continued to invest in strategic projects to expand its national footprint and improve operational efficiency. Developments at its Plymouth and Newport sites, combined with targeted investment in logistics and capital equipment, are positioning the group to service increased demand more effectively. These enhancements ensure that Likewise remains agile and responsive to customer needs, reinforcing its reputation as a market leader in the UK flooring sector.

The company’s growth story is further underpinned by a secure balance sheet and strong cash generation, supported by well-managed banking facilities. This provides the financial strength needed to pursue expansion without overreliance on external capital, keeping the business well positioned to deliver sustainable, long-term returns.

Likewise Group PLC (LON:LIKE) is a distributor of floorcoverings and matting and has the opportunity to consolidate the domestic and commercial floorcovering markets to become one of the UK’s largest distributors in this sector.

