Likewise Group drives growth with rising sales

Likewise Group is ramping up the pace in the UK flooring market with a striking rise in sales and a pipeline of strategic expansions. Investors are eyeing the company’s bold momentum as it strengthens its market position and unlocks new avenues for growth.

Likewise Group plc has delivered an impressive start to 2025, reporting a 10.7% increase in total gross sales revenue for the first quarter compared to the same period in 2024. The performance of its branded businesses was particularly notable, with sales climbing 14.6%, building on the strong momentum from the final quarter of last year, when group sales rose by 10.2%.

The Group credits its sustained progress to targeted strategic investments over recent years, particularly in enhancing its logistics infrastructure and expanding its sales and marketing platforms. These foundations are set to be strengthened even further throughout 2025, as the company continues to align its operational capabilities with its growth ambitions.

Key operational developments are set to energise performance even more in the coming months. A newly acquired freehold logistics facility in Plymouth is scheduled to become operational in May, expanding the Group’s geographic reach and service efficiency. Simultaneously, the Glasgow Distribution Hub is undergoing expansion to increase cutting capacity, ensuring it can meet rising customer demand. Looking ahead, plans are advancing for a major extension of the Newport site, with completion anticipated in early 2026, promising a significant uplift in processing and cutting capabilities.

Likewise Group is also sharpening its competitive edge through initiatives focused on Point of Sale displays and a series of new product launches across its Likewise and Valley brands. These efforts are designed to reinforce brand presence and capture additional market share in a growing and dynamic sector.

Despite facing a seasonally slower trading period during January and February, the Group has highlighted that March and the upcoming months are set to benefit from operational gearing, paving the way for enhanced profitability aligned with market forecasts. This operational leverage positions Likewise Group to capitalise on its expanding infrastructure and rising sales volumes.

Chief Executive Tony Brewer expressed strong optimism following the Q1 results, describing the performance as “really encouraging” and affirming the Board’s confidence in meeting 2025 objectives. Brewer emphasised that the company remains firmly on course to achieve its longer-term strategic goals. He extended his thanks to the Group’s employees, suppliers, and customers for their support, highlighting the collective spirit driving what he termed an “exciting journey” of growth and success.

The flooring industry’s outlook has been further bolstered by the Contract Flooring Association’s recently unveiled growth plan, presented to the UK government. Focused on addressing skills shortages, promoting training initiatives, and advocating for supportive policies, the plan underscores the sector’s readiness to drive national economic development. With a clear emphasis on infrastructure investment and sustainability, the flooring sector is presenting itself as a dynamic and forward-looking contributor to the UK’s future.

Likewise Group PLC (LON:LIKE) is a distributor of floorcoverings and matting and has the opportunity to consolidate the domestic and commercial floorcovering markets to become one of the UK’s largest distributors in this sector.