Likewise completes Share Buyback Programme

Likewise Group plc (LON:LIKE), the fast growing UK floor coverings distributor, has announced the completion of the Buyback Programme announced on 8 January 2025, due to satisfying the maximum aggregate consideration of £200,000.

